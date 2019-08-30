China Automation : (019) AACL Undertaking

UNDERTAKING OF ASCENDENT AUTOMATION (CAYMAN) LIMITED

14 June 2019

To: Brightex Enterprises Limited (the "Brightex")

Unit 3205B-3206

32nd Floor Office Tower,

Convention Plaza

1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

China Automation Group Limited (the "Company")

Unit 3205B-3206

32nd Floor Office Tower,

Convention Plaza

1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Dear Sirs,

Proposal for the Privatisation of China Automation Group Limited by the Joint Offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement (under Section 86 of the Companies Law)

- Undertaking of Ascendent Automation (Cayman) Limited

Unless otherwise defined, capitalized term used in this undertaking ("Undertaking") shall have the same meaning as defined in the announcement to be jointly made by us, Brightex and the Company pursuant to Rule 3.5 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") (the "Announcement").

1. We, Ascendent Automation (Cayman) Limited, understand that: