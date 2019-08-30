China Automation : (020) AHCL Opt-out Undertaking

UNDERTAKING OF ASCENDENT HEALTHCARE (CAYMAN) LIMITED

14 June 2019

To: Ascendent Automation (Cayman) Limited ("AACL")

c/o Suite 3501, 35/F Jardine House

1 Connaught Place

Central, Hong Kong

Brightex Enterprises Limited (the "Brightex")

Unit 3205B-3206

32nd Floor Office Tower,

Convention Plaza

1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

China Automation Group Limited (the "Company")

Unit 3205B-3206

32nd Floor Office Tower,

Convention Plaza

1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Dear Sirs,

Proposal for the Privatisation of China Automation Group Limited by the Joint Offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement (under Section 86 of the Companies Law)

- Undertaking of Ascendent Healthcare (Cayman) Limited

Unless otherwise defined, capitalized term used in this undertaking ("Undertaking") shall have the same meaning as defined in the announcement to be jointly made by AACL, Brightex and the Company pursuant to Rule 3.5 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and

Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") (the "Announcement").

1. We, Ascendent Healthcare (Cayman) Limited, understand that: