Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Automation Group Limited    0569   KYG2112N1117

CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

(0569)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/29
1.41 HKD   +0.71%
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (005) 2018 Annual Report (Eng)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (004) Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Offeror (AACL)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (009) 2016 Annual Report (Eng)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Automation : (020) AHCL Opt-out Undertaking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:37am EDT

UNDERTAKING OF ASCENDENT HEALTHCARE (CAYMAN) LIMITED

14 June 2019

To: Ascendent Automation (Cayman) Limited ("AACL")

c/o Suite 3501, 35/F Jardine House

1 Connaught Place

Central, Hong Kong

Brightex Enterprises Limited (the "Brightex")

Unit 3205B-3206

32nd Floor Office Tower,

Convention Plaza

1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

China Automation Group Limited (the "Company")

Unit 3205B-3206

32nd Floor Office Tower,

Convention Plaza

1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Dear Sirs,

Proposal for the Privatisation of China Automation Group Limited by the Joint Offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement (under Section 86 of the Companies Law)

- Undertaking of Ascendent Healthcare (Cayman) Limited

Unless otherwise defined, capitalized term used in this undertaking ("Undertaking") shall have the same meaning as defined in the announcement to be jointly made by AACL, Brightex and the Company pursuant to Rule 3.5 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and

Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") (the "Announcement").

1. We, Ascendent Healthcare (Cayman) Limited, understand that:

  1. China Automation Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares ("Shares") of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange")(Stock Code: 569);
  2. as at the date hereof, we are the holder of the convertible bonds with the principal amount of RMB675,588,000 (the "Convertible Bonds") issued by the Company on 26 July 2017. Based on the initial conversion price of RMB1.0640 per share, the Convertible Bonds can be converted into 634,951,127 Shares. As at the date of this Undertaking, we have not exercised our conversion rights under the Convertible Bonds;
  3. AACL and Brightex (the "Joint Offerors") are putting forward a proposal to the Scheme Shareholders for the privatisation of the Company by way of a scheme of

hk-204993 v1

arrangement under Section 86 of the Companies Law involving the cancellation of the Scheme Shares and, in consideration thereof, the payment to the Scheme Shareholders of the Cancellation Price in cash for each Scheme Share, and the withdrawal of the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange;

  1. if the Proposal is approved and implemented, under the Scheme, the share capital of the Company will, on the Effective Date of the Scheme, be reduced by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares. Upon such reduction, the share capital of the Company will be increased to its former amount by the issuance at par to Brightex, credited as fully paid, of the aggregate number of Shares as is equal to the number of Scheme Shares cancelled; and

2. We undertake, agree and represent to and with AACL, Brightex and the Company the following terms:

    1. we hereby waive our right to receive an offer under Rule 13 of the Takeovers Code which requires the Joint Offerors to make an appropriate offer to holders of the convertible securities of the Company;
    2. from the date of this Undertaking and until after the Effective Date, we will not exercise the conversion rights under the Convertible Bonds (the "Conversion Rights"); and
    3. from the date of this Undertaking and until after the Effective Date, we will not offer, sell, give, transfer, pledge, encumber, charge, or grant any right over or otherwise dispose of the Conversion Right or take any action which will enable any other party to convert the Convertible Bonds.
  2. We understand that, in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and Takeovers Code, particulars of this Undertaking will need to be publicly disclosed and will also be contained in the Announcement, any subsequent announcements and documents in relation to the Scheme, and that a copy of this Undertaking will be available for inspection until the end of the offer period. We consent to the issue of the Announcement and related documents incorporating references to this Undertaking (including the relevant terms contained therein) and we acknowledge that, if the Scheme is made, this Undertaking will be made available for inspection during the offer period and the particulars of it will be contained in the Scheme Documents to the extent required by the Takeovers Code or the Listing Rules.
  3. The following additional provisions apply to this Undertaking:
    1. This Undertaking shall terminate immediately upon the Scheme having been withdrawn, lapsed or closed.
    2. All notices or other communication required or permitted hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed given or delivered when (i) delivered personally, (ii) if transmitted by facsimile upon confirmation that such facsimile has been received or (iii) when sent by registered or certified mail or by overnight courier service that obtains a receipt.

hk-204993 v1

Any notice to be given to us pursuant to this Undertaking shall be delivered to:

Address:

c/o Ascendent Capital Partners (Asia) Limited

Suite 3501, 35/F Jardine House

1 Connaught Place

Central, Hong Kong

Attention:

+852 2165 9090

Fax No.:

john@ascendentcp.com

  1. This Undertaking is governed by and shall be construed in accordance with the laws of Hong Kong. We hereby irrevocably submit to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the Hong Kong courts.

hk-204993 v1

Disclaimer

China Automation Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:36:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIM
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (005) 2018 Annual Report (Eng)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (004) Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Offeror (..
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (009) 2016 Annual Report (Eng)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (011) 2019 Interim Report (Eng)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (007) 2017 Annual Report (Eng)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (013) 2018 Interim Report (Eng)
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (020) AHCL Opt-out Undertaking
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (016) Letter From the Independent Board Committee
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (019) AACL Undertaking
PU
10:37aCHINA AUTOMATION : (022) Pre-Delisting Shareholders Agreement
PU
More news
Chart CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Automation Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Guo Xuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Qiang Zhou President
Qiu Ping Wang Chief Financial Officer
Tai Wen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Fai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED27.03%184
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 796
ANRITSU CORP30.53%2 487
LEM HOLDING SA15.84%1 399
TOPCON CORPORATION-15.25%1 184
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-7.44%1 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group