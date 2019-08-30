China Automation : (021) Scheme Consortium Agreement

If the Proposal is approved and implemented, under the Scheme, the share capital of CAG will, on the Effective Date of the Scheme, be reduced by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares. Upon such reduction, the share capital of CAG will be increased to its former amount by the issuance at par to Brightex Enterprises (or AACL in the case of Clause 2.5), credited as fully paid, of the aggregate number of CAG Shares as is equal to the number of Scheme Shares cancelled. The reserve created in CAG's books of account as a result of the capital reduction will be applied in paying up in full at par the new CAG Shares so issued, credited as fully paid. The Parties have agreed to enter into this Agreement to regulate their relationship in respect of the Scheme. Each of Araco and Mr. Xuan have agreed to jointly and severally guarantee the due and punctual performance and observance by Brightex Enterprises of all the obligations of Brightex Enterprises under this Agreement.

IT IS AGREED as follows:

1 INTERPRETATION In this Agreement:

"2018 Facility Agreement" means the facility agreement entered into between Araco, AACL Mr. Xuan and Brightex Enterprises on 17 December 2018;

"acting in concert" has the meaning given to it in the Takeovers Code, and "persons acting in concert" and "concert parties" shall be construed accordingly;

"Affiliate" means:

in relation to an individual, that individual's relatives (whether close or distant, including any spouse, child (including adopted child and step-child), parent or sibling of that individual), any person which is Controlled by that individual and/or that individual's relatives (whether close or distant and whether acting singly or together) (" Controlled Entity ") and any Affiliate of a Controlled Entity; and in relation to any other person, any other person that (directly or indirectly) Controls, is Controlled by or is under common Control with such person;

"Amendment Agreement to the 2018 Facility Agreement" means the amendment agreement amending the 2018 Facility Agreement entered into between Araco, AACL, Mr. Xuan and Brightex Enterprises at the same time as the entry of the Scheme Facility Agreement on or about 14 June 2019;

"Announcement" means the announcement relating to the Scheme to be issued under Rule

3.5 of the Takeovers Code, in substantially the form set out in Schedule 1 to this Agreement, with such amendments thereto as may be approved by the Executive and/or the Stock Exchange and agreed between the Parties;

"Authorisation" means any license, permit, consent, authorisation, permission, clearance, warrant, confirmation, certificate, order, exemption or approval of any Authority or any other person;

"Authority" means any competent governmental, administrative, supervisory, regulatory, judicial, determinative, disciplinary, enforcement or tax raising body, authority, agency, board, department, court or tribunal of any jurisdiction (including any relevant securities exchange)

