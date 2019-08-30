China Automation : (022) Pre-Delisting Shareholders Agreement

GOVERNING LAW AND ARBITRATION .....................................................................................
SCHEDULE 1 DEED OF ADHERENCE.........................................................................................
THIS AGREEMENT is made on 24 APRIL 2019
BETWEEN:
Ascendent Automation (Cayman) Limited, an exempted company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands, whose registered office is at c/o Walkers Corporate Limited, Cayman Corporate Centre, 27 Hospital Road, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1- 9008, Cayman Islands ("AACL");
Araco Investment Limited, a BVI business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, whose registered office is at Morgan & Morgan Building, Pasea Estate, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands with BVI Company Number:1907170 (the "Araco"); and
Brightex Enterprises Limited, a BVI business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, whose registered office is at Morgan & Morgan Building, P.O. Box 958, Pasea Estate, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands with BVI Company Number 1904314 ("Brightex Enterprises"),
each a "Party" and together the "Parties".
WHEREAS:
China Automation Group Limited ("CAG"), is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its registered office at Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands, and its issued CAG Shares are listed on the Main Board of the HKSE (Stock Code: 569). As at the date of this Agreement, CAG has an authorised share capital of HK$30,000,000 divided into 3,000,000,000 ordinary shares of a par value of HK$0.01 per share, of which 1,026,263,729 CAG Shares are in issue and are fully paid or credited as fully paid.
As of the date of this Agreement: (i) Araco holds 515,696,164 CAG Shares; (ii) AACL holds 248,235,132 Shares and (iii) Mr. Xuan holds 1,000,000 CAG Shares in his own name.
IT IS AGREED as follows:
1 INTERPRETATION In this Agreement:
"AACL Director" has the meaning given to it in Clause 2.1(a);
"AACL Tag Along Right" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.6(a);
"acting in concert" has the meaning given to it in the Takeovers Code, and "persons acting in concert" and "concert parties" shall be construed accordingly;
"Acceptance Notice" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.5(d); "Affiliate" means:
in relation to an individual, that individual's relatives (whether close or distant, including any spouse, child (including adopted child and step-child), parent or sibling of that individual), any person which is Controlled by that individual and/or that individual's relatives (whether close or distant and whether acting singly or together) ("Controlled Entity") and any Affiliate of a Controlled Entity; and
in relation to any other person, any other person that (directly or indirectly) Controls, is Controlled by or is under common Control with such person;
"AHCL" means Ascendent Healthcare (Cayman) Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 12 February 2014 and a concert party of AACL;
"Araco Director" has the meaning given to it in Clause 2.1(a);
"Araco Tag Along Right" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.6(b);
"Articles" means, at any time, the memorandum and articles of association (or other constitutional documents of CAG at that time;
"Authority" means any competent governmental, administrative, supervisory, regulatory, judicial, determinative, disciplinary, enforcement or tax raising body, authority, agency, board, department, court or tribunal of any jurisdiction (including any relevant securities exchange) and whether supranational, national, regional or local;
"Board" means the board of Directors of CAG;
"Business" means the business and operations of the Group;
"Business Day" means a day on which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong (other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday or a day on which a tropical cyclone warning No. 8 or above or a "black rainstorm warning signal" is hoisted or remains hoisted in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm);
"CAG Group" means CAG and its subsidiaries from time to time, and "member of the CAG Group" shall be construed accordingly;
"CAG Share(s)" means ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of CAG or shares of any class or classes resulting from any subdivision, consolidation or re-classification of those shares;
"CAG Shareholder" means a holder of CAG Shares;
"Chairman" has the meaning given to it in Clause 2.1(f);
"Companies Law" means the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands;
"Companies Ordinance" means the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong);
"Confidential Information" has the meaning given to it in Clause 10.1;
"Consen Group" means Consen Group Holding Inc., a business company incorporated under the International Business Companies Act, 1984 and re-registered under the BVI Business Companies Act 2004, in the British Virgin Islands, whose registered office is at Palm Grove House, P.O. Box 438, Road Town, British Virgin Islands with company number 652526;
"Consortium Agreement" means the consortium agreement entered into between AACL, Araco and Brightex Enterprises Limited on 23 June 2016.
"Control" means:
in relation to a corporate person: (i) direct or indirect ownership or control of more than 50% of the outstanding voting securities of such corporate person; (ii) the ability to appoint or remove more than one-half of the directors of the board (or equivalent governing body) of such person; (iii) the right to control the votes at a meeting of the board of directors (or equivalent governing body) of such person; or (iv) the ability to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of such person (whether by contract or howsoever arising); and
in relation to a non-corporate person: (i) direct or indirect ownership or right to exercise a majority of the voting rights or otherwise; (ii) the ability to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of such person (whether by contract or howsoever arising); or (iii) the operational or practical control of such person,
and the terms "Controls", "Controlling" and "Controlled" shall be construed accordingly;
"Director(s)" means the director(s) of CAG;
"Drag-AlongNotice" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.7;
"Drag-AlongRights" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.7;
"Drag-AlongSeller" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.7;
"Encumbrance" means any lien, pledge, encumbrance, charge (fixed or floating), mortgage, third party claim, debenture, option, right of pre-emption, right to acquire, assignment by way of security, trust arrangement for the purpose of providing security, security interests of any kind (including retention arrangements or other encumbrances and any agreement to create any of the foregoing) or other third party claim, right, interest or preference, and "Encumber" shall be construed accordingly;
"Equity Securities" means, with respect to any person, such person's capital stock, membership interests, partnership interests, registered capital, joint venture or other ownership interests (including, without limitation, in the case of CAG, CAG Shares) or any options, warrants or other securities that are directly or indirectly convertible into, or exercisable or exchangeable for, such capital stock, membership interests, partnership interests, registered capital, joint venture or other ownership interests (whether or not such derivative securities are issued by such person);
"HKSE" means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;
"Hong Kong" means the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;
"HK$" means Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;
"HKIAC" means the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center;
"Law" means all civil and common law, statute, subordinate legislation, treaty, rule, regulation, directive, decision, by-law, ordinance, circular, code, order, notice, demand, decree, injunction, resolution or judgment of any Authority:
as to any person, in each case applicable to or binding upon such person or any of its property or which such person or any of its property is subject; or
