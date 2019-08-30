China Automation : (022) Pre-Delisting Shareholders Agreement

in relation to an individual, that individual's relatives (whether close or distant, including any spouse, child (including adopted child and

"Acceptance Notice" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.5(d); "Affiliate" means:

"acting in concert" has the meaning given to it in the Takeovers Code, and "persons acting in concert" and "concert parties" shall be construed accordingly;

"AACL Tag Along Right" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.6(a);

"AACL Director" has the meaning given to it in Clause 2.1(a);

IT IS AGREED as follows:

As of the date of this Agreement: (i) Araco holds 515,696,164 CAG Shares; (ii) AACL holds 248,235,132 Shares and (iii) Mr. Xuan holds 1,000,000 CAG Shares in his own name.

each a "Party" and together the "Parties".

THIS AGREEMENT is made on 24 APRIL 2019

in relation to any other person, any other person that (directly or indirectly) Controls, is Controlled by or is under common Control with such person;

"AHCL" means Ascendent Healthcare (Cayman) Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 12 February 2014 and a concert party of AACL;

"Araco Director" has the meaning given to it in Clause 2.1(a);

"Araco Tag Along Right" has the meaning given to it in Clause 3.6(b);

"Articles" means, at any time, the memorandum and articles of association (or other constitutional documents of CAG at that time;

"Authority" means any competent governmental, administrative, supervisory, regulatory, judicial, determinative, disciplinary, enforcement or tax raising body, authority, agency, board, department, court or tribunal of any jurisdiction (including any relevant securities exchange) and whether supranational, national, regional or local;

"Board" means the board of Directors of CAG;

"Business" means the business and operations of the Group;

"Business Day" means a day on which banks are generally open for business in Hong Kong (other than a Saturday, Sunday or a public holiday or a day on which a tropical cyclone warning No. 8 or above or a "black rainstorm warning signal" is hoisted or remains hoisted in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm);

"CAG Group" means CAG and its subsidiaries from time to time, and "member of the CAG Group" shall be construed accordingly;

"CAG Share(s)" means ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of CAG or shares of any class or classes resulting from any subdivision, consolidation or re-classification of those shares;

"CAG Shareholder" means a holder of CAG Shares;

"Chairman" has the meaning given to it in Clause 2.1(f);

"Companies Law" means the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands;

"Companies Ordinance" means the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong);

"Confidential Information" has the meaning given to it in Clause 10.1;

"Consen Group" means Consen Group Holding Inc., a business company incorporated under the International Business Companies Act, 1984 and re-registered under the BVI Business Companies Act 2004, in the British Virgin Islands, whose registered office is at Palm Grove House, P.O. Box 438, Road Town, British Virgin Islands with company number 652526;

"Consortium Agreement" means the consortium agreement entered into between AACL, Araco and Brightex Enterprises Limited on 23 June 2016.

