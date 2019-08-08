China Automation : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement and make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of China Automation Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019