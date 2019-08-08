Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Automation Group Limited    0569   KYG2112N1117

CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

(0569)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Automation : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement and make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of China Automation Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue from goods and services

3

968,986

809,506

Cost of sales

(724,716)

(609,264)

Gross profit

244,270

200,242

Other income

22,542

14,280

Other gains and losses

5

(109,306)

(67,906)

Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of

reversal

10

(8,272)

(16,383)

Selling and distribution expenses

(54,588)

(44,426)

Administrative expenses

(102,692)

(93,944)

Research and development expenses

(37,430)

(28,590)

Other expenses

(766)

(497)

Finance costs

(27,484)

(27,937)

Share of loss of an associate

(352)

(966)

Loss before taxation

(74,078)

(66,127)

Income tax expense

6

(21,718)

(16,059)

Loss for the period

(95,796)

(82,186)

- 1 -

Six months ended 30 June

Note

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Other comprehensive (expense) income for the period

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value loss on

- Equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(792)

-

- Financial liabilities designated as at fair value through

profit or loss attributable to change in credit risk

(73)

(3,000)

(865)

(3,000)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign

operations

592

1,886

Other comprehensive expense for the period

(273)

(1,114)

Total comprehensive expense for the period

(96,069)

(83,300)

(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(107,603)

(100,521)

Non-controlling interests

11,807

18,335

(95,796)

(82,186)

Total comprehensive (expense) income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(107,876)

(101,635)

Non-controlling interests

11,807

18,335

(96,069)

(83,300)

Loss per share

8

Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

(10.48)

(9.80)

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AT 30 JUNE 2019

30 June

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,032,217

1,008,045

Deposit for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

207,911

114,919

Right-of-use assets

309,276

-

Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion

-

272,759

Intangible assets

256,565

257,432

Goodwill

445,500

445,500

Interest in an associate

10,053

10,405

Pledged bank deposits

2,641

1,623

Deferred tax assets

84,440

83,989

Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive

income

27,234

28,026

2,375,837

2,222,698

Current assets

Prepaid lease payments - current portion

-

7,248

Inventories

445,208

443,474

Trade and bills receivables

9

1,106,711

1,158,535

Contract assets

66,555

41,782

Other receivables and prepayments

296,541

161,265

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,871

1,689

Pledged bank deposits

50,995

53,028

Bank balances and cash

659,382

793,475

2,627,263

2,660,496

- 3 -

30 June

31 December

Notes

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(audited)

Current liabilities

Trade and bills payables

11

645,872

651,903

Other payables, deposits received and accruals

171,449

270,295

Lease liabilities - current portion

10,493

-

Contract liabilities

330,174

120,554

Dividend payable

1,606

2,806

Income tax payable

36,594

42,789

Bank borrowings - due within one year

418,593

429,131

Corporate bonds - due within one year

208,854

196,950

Guaranteed notes - due within one year

69,534

69,418

Long term payables - due within one year

10,000

-

1,903,169

1,783,846

Net Current Assets

724,094

876,650

Total Assets less Current Liabilities

3,099,931

3,099,348

Capital and reserves

Share capital

9,548

9,548

Share premium and reserves

1,048,668

1,156,544

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,058,216

1,166,092

Non-controlling interests

217,340

205,688

Total Equity

1,275,556

1,371,780

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

67,214

68,033

Bank borrowings - due after one year

30,000

60,000

Convertible bonds

12

731,245

617,784

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

22,068

-

Long term payables

577,286

573,408

Deferred income

396,562

408,343

1,824,375

1,727,568

Total Equity and Non-current Liabilities

3,099,931

3,099,348

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Six months ended 30 June

Note

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Net cash generated from operating activities

98,370

23,148

Investing activities

Interest received

1,527

895

Net cash inflow on disposal of a subsidiary

9

546

-

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,271

749

Purchase of equity instruments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

(200)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment and payment of

deposits for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(163,037)

(46,339)

Payments for intangible assets

(9,542)

(10,021)

Addition of prepaid lease payment

-

(19,305)

Receipt of government grants

-

300

Receipt of relocation compensation

-

40,000

Investments in national debt

-

(37,085)

Purchase of wealth management products

(180,868)

(373,980)

Proceeds from disposal of wealth management products

181,571

403,489

Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits

3,903

3,498

Placement of pledged bank deposits

(2,888)

(3,916)

Net cash used in investing activities

(167,517)

(41,915)

Financing activities

Bank borrowings raised

31,000

98,000

Repayments of bank borrowings

(56,000)

(119,700)

Repayments of leases liabilities

(5,593)

-

Long term payable raised

400

150,000

Interest paid

(33,684)

(20,168)

Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders

(1,200)

(7,027)

Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

(65,077)

101,105

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(134,224)

82,338

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

793,475

308,932

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

131

544

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June, represented by bank

balances and cash

659,382

391,814

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Automation Group Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:19:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIM
05:20aCHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
08/05CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement Proposal for t..
PU
07/19CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Sh..
PU
07/12CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Notification of Board Meeting
PU
07/04CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement (1) Proposal f..
PU
06/14CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement (1) Proposal f..
PU
06/03CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Update Announcement Pursu..
PU
06/02CHINA AUTOMATION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
05/30CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of Annual General Me..
PU
05/03CHINA AUTOMATION : Announcements and Notices - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Automation Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Guo Xuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Qiang Zhou President
Qiu Ping Wang Chief Financial Officer
Tai Wen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Fai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED26.13%183
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 857
ANRITSU CORP30.87%2 564
MONTNETS RONGXIN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%1 863
LEM HOLDING SA27.67%1 560
TOPCON CORPORATION-13.33%1 199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group