China Automation : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement
08/08/2019 | 05:20am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement and make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce the unaudited results of China Automation Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
Notes
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue from goods and services
3
968,986
809,506
Cost of sales
(724,716)
(609,264)
Gross profit
244,270
200,242
Other income
22,542
14,280
Other gains and losses
5
(109,306)
(67,906)
Impairment losses under expected credit loss model, net of
reversal
10
(8,272)
(16,383)
Selling and distribution expenses
(54,588)
(44,426)
Administrative expenses
(102,692)
(93,944)
Research and development expenses
(37,430)
(28,590)
Other expenses
(766)
(497)
Finance costs
(27,484)
(27,937)
Share of loss of an associate
(352)
(966)
Loss before taxation
(74,078)
(66,127)
Income tax expense
6
(21,718)
(16,059)
Loss for the period
(95,796)
(82,186)
- 1 -
Six months ended 30 June
Note
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Other comprehensive (expense) income for the period
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value loss on
- Equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(792)
-
- Financial liabilities designated as at fair value through
profit or loss attributable to change in credit risk
(73)
(3,000)
(865)
(3,000)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign
operations
592
1,886
Other comprehensive expense for the period
(273)
(1,114)
Total comprehensive expense for the period
(96,069)
(83,300)
(Loss) profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(107,603)
(100,521)
Non-controlling interests
11,807
18,335
(95,796)
(82,186)
Total comprehensive (expense) income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(107,876)
(101,635)
Non-controlling interests
11,807
18,335
(96,069)
(83,300)
Loss per share
8
Basic and diluted (RMB cents)
(10.48)
(9.80)
- 2 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 JUNE 2019
30 June
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,032,217
1,008,045
Deposit for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
207,911
114,919
Right-of-use assets
309,276
-
Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion
-
272,759
Intangible assets
256,565
257,432
Goodwill
445,500
445,500
Interest in an associate
10,053
10,405
Pledged bank deposits
2,641
1,623
Deferred tax assets
84,440
83,989
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive
income
27,234
28,026
2,375,837
2,222,698
Current assets
Prepaid lease payments - current portion
-
7,248
Inventories
445,208
443,474
Trade and bills receivables
9
1,106,711
1,158,535
Contract assets
66,555
41,782
Other receivables and prepayments
296,541
161,265
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,871
1,689
Pledged bank deposits
50,995
53,028
Bank balances and cash
659,382
793,475
2,627,263
2,660,496
- 3 -
30 June
31 December
Notes
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Current liabilities
Trade and bills payables
11
645,872
651,903
Other payables, deposits received and accruals
171,449
270,295
Lease liabilities - current portion
10,493
-
Contract liabilities
330,174
120,554
Dividend payable
1,606
2,806
Income tax payable
36,594
42,789
Bank borrowings - due within one year
418,593
429,131
Corporate bonds - due within one year
208,854
196,950
Guaranteed notes - due within one year
69,534
69,418
Long term payables - due within one year
10,000
-
1,903,169
1,783,846
Net Current Assets
724,094
876,650
Total Assets less Current Liabilities
3,099,931
3,099,348
Capital and reserves
Share capital
9,548
9,548
Share premium and reserves
1,048,668
1,156,544
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,058,216
1,166,092
Non-controlling interests
217,340
205,688
Total Equity
1,275,556
1,371,780
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
67,214
68,033
Bank borrowings - due after one year
30,000
60,000
Convertible bonds
12
731,245
617,784
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
22,068
-
Long term payables
577,286
573,408
Deferred income
396,562
408,343
1,824,375
1,727,568
Total Equity and Non-current Liabilities
3,099,931
3,099,348
- 4 -
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Six months ended 30 June
Note
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Net cash generated from operating activities
98,370
23,148
Investing activities
Interest received
1,527
895
Net cash inflow on disposal of a subsidiary
9
546
-
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
1,271
749
Purchase of equity instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
(200)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and payment of
deposits for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(163,037)
(46,339)
Payments for intangible assets
(9,542)
(10,021)
Addition of prepaid lease payment
-
(19,305)
Receipt of government grants
-
300
Receipt of relocation compensation
-
40,000
Investments in national debt
-
(37,085)
Purchase of wealth management products
(180,868)
(373,980)
Proceeds from disposal of wealth management products
181,571
403,489
Withdrawal of pledged bank deposits
3,903
3,498
Placement of pledged bank deposits
(2,888)
(3,916)
Net cash used in investing activities
(167,517)
(41,915)
Financing activities
Bank borrowings raised
31,000
98,000
Repayments of bank borrowings
(56,000)
(119,700)
Repayments of leases liabilities
(5,593)
-
Long term payable raised
400
150,000
Interest paid
(33,684)
(20,168)
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
(1,200)
(7,027)
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities
(65,077)
101,105
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(134,224)
82,338
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
793,475
308,932
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
131
544
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June, represented by bank
balances and cash
659,382
391,814
- 5 -
