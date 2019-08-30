China Automation : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement Despatch of Scheme Document in Relation to the Proposal for the Privatisation of China Automation Group Limited by the Joint Offerors by Way of A Scheme of Arrangement (under Section 86 of the Companies Law)

The Independent Board Committee, having considered the terms of the Proposal and the Scheme, and having taken into account the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser, and in particular the factors, reasons and recommendations set out in its letter, considers that the terms of the Proposal (including the Cancellation Price) and the Scheme are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned. Accordingly, the Independent Board Committee recommends the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Court Meeting and the EGM to approve and implement the Proposal and the Scheme.

Shareholders are urged to read carefully the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser in relation to the Proposal and the Scheme as set out in the letters from the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser as contained in the Scheme Document.

COURT MEETING AND EGM

On 28 August 2019 the Grand Court directed that the Court Meeting be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification) the Scheme.

The Court Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 23 September 2019 at Regus Hong Kong Central Plaza, 35th Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Holders of Scheme Shares whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as at Monday, 23 September 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote, in person or by proxy, at the Court Meeting for the purposes of Cayman Islands law, provided that, for the purpose of satisfying the voting requirements imposed by the Takeovers Code, only the votes in respect of the Scheme Shares of Independent Shareholders present and voting either in person or by proxy, will be counted. As such, the Ascendent Employee, being a Joint Offeror Concert Party, who holds Scheme Shares will not be entitled to vote on the Scheme at the Court Meeting.

The EGM will be held at 10:30 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting) on the same day and at the same venue. All Shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the Company as at Monday, 23 September 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote, in person or by proxy, on, among other things, the special resolution by the Shareholders to approve and give effect to (i) the reduction of the issued share capital of the Company by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares, (ii) the increase in the issued share capital of the Company to the amount prior to the cancellation of the Scheme Shares by issuing to either Brightex (in the event the AACL Payment does not occur) or AACL (in the event the AACL Payment occurs) only such number of new Shares as is equal to the number of Scheme Shares cancelled; and (iii) the application of the credit arising in the Company's books of accounts as a result of such issued share capital reduction in paying up in full at par value the new Shares issued to Brightex or AACL only (as the case may be), credited as fully paid.

Notices of the Court Meeting and the EGM are contained in the Scheme Document.