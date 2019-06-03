Log in
CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED    0569

CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

(0569)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Automation : Announcements and Notices - Monthly Update Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code

06/03/2019 | 07:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation to offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

This announcement is made by China Automation Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code").

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 May 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the possible proposal for the privatization of the Company by Brightex and Ascendent by way of a scheme of arrangement under Section 86 of the Companies Law (2018 Revision) of the Cayman Islands. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified.

The Company wishes to update its shareholders and potential investors that Brightex and Ascendent Automation (Cayman) Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ascendent) ("AACL", and together with Brightex, the "Potential Joint Offerors") are still in the process of finalizing the terms of the possible proposal for the privatization of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") under Section 86 of the Companies Law (2018 Revision) of the Cayman Islands (the "Possible Proposal") and the discussions between the Potential Joint Offerors and the Company on the terms of the Scheme are ongoing.

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Possible Proposal will be made by the Company until an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with the Possible Proposal is made (as the case may be). Further announcement(s) in relation to the Possible Proposal will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules and/or the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that there is no assurance that the discussions mentioned in this announcement will proceed or materialise or eventually be consummated and the Company and the Potential Joint Offerors are not obliged to effect the Scheme under the Possible Proposal. The Possible Proposal, if materialised, could

lead to the delisting of the Company from the Stock Exchange. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are therefore advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/ or other securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their positions, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

China Automation Group Limited

Xuan Rui Guo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xuan Rui Guo and Mr. Wang Chuensheng as executive Directors; and Mr. Wang Tai Wen, Mr. Zhang Xin Zhi and Mr. Ng Wing Fai as independent non-executive Directors.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

Disclaimer

China Automation Group Limited published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:18:02 UTC
