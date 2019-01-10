Log in
CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED (0569)
01/10
1.05 HKD   +0.96%
China Automation : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

01/10/2019 | 09:49pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Automation Group Limited 11/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

569

Description :

Ordinary shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (HK$)capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares (N/A)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

30,000,000

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Stock code :

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares (N/A)Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close ofpreceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,026,263,729

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1) (2)

shares

of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

0

1,026,263,729

N/A

N/A

N/A

.

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

Granted

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Share option scheme adopted on 16/06/2007 (Exercise Price: HK$1.60)

  • 1. and shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of share options granted there under are

    Ordinary shares

    (Note 1 )

  • 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

NIL

Movement during the month

Exercised

NIL

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

as at close of the month

NIL

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Cancelled

Lapsed

NILNILNIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (N/A)Description of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (N/A)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (N/A)

Disclaimer

China Automation Group Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 02:48:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Guo Xuan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zheng Qiang Zhou President
Qiu Ping Wang Chief Financial Officer
Tai Wen Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Fai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED-5.41%137
HEFEI MEIYA OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLGY INC--.--%2 087
ANRITSU CORP1.15%2 004
TOPCON CORPORATION4.28%1 493
LEM HOLDING SA9.92%1 349
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO LTD-0.41%1 253
