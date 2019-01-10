China Automation : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Automation Group Limited 11/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

569

Description :

Ordinary shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (HK$)capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close ofpreceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,026,263,729 No. of ordinary shares

0

1,026,263,729

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM Granted

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Share option scheme adopted on 16/06/2007 (Exercise Price: HK$1.60)

1. and shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of share options granted there under are Ordinary shares (Note 1 )

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

NIL

Movement during the month Exercised

NIL

NIL NIL Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Lapsed

NILNILNIL

