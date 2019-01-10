China Automation : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Automation Group Limited 11/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
569
Description :
Ordinary shares
Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (HK$)capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month
3,000,000,000
0.01
30,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
3,000,000,000
0.01
30,000,000
(2) Stock code :N/ADescription :
N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares (N/A)
Balance at close of preceding month
30,000,000
.
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
option scheme
|
including EGM
|
|
Granted
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Share option scheme adopted on 16/06/2007 (Exercise Price: HK$1.60)
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
NIL
|
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
NIL
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during the
|
issuer which may be
|
month pursuant thereto
|
issued pursuant thereto
|
as at close of the month
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Cancelled
Lapsed
NILNILNIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (N/A)Description of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (N/A)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Amount at closeamount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) (N/A)