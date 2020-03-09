China Aviation Oil Singapore : CAO – Extension of Time to Hold AGM FY2019

8 Temasek Boulevard #31-02

Suntec Tower Three, Singapore 038988

Tel: (65) 6334 8979 Fax: (65) 6333 5283

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

Co. Reg. No.: 199303293Z

EXTENSION OF TIME OF 2 MONTHS TILL 30 JUNE 2020 TO COMPLY WITH RULE 707(1) OF THE LISTING MANUAL, IN RESPECT OF HOLDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

_____________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd (the "Company"), refers to the Company's submission to the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ("SGX RegCo") on 21 February 2020 in relation to its application for a 2-month extension to 30 June 2020 to hold the annual general meeting of the Company (the "Extension") and SGX RegCo's regulatory announcement issued on 27 February 2020.

1. GRANT OF EXTENSION OF TIME

The Company wishes to announce that SGX RegCo has, on 6 March 2020, informed the Company that, based on the Company's submissions and representations to SGX RegCo, it has no objection to granting a 2-month extension till 30 June 2020 for the Company to hold its annual general meeting (the "AGM") for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Waiver").

The Waiver is subject to: