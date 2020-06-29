Log in
China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd

China Aviation Oil Singapore : Date of Release of First Half-Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

6/29/2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD

Securities

CHINA AVIATION OIL(S) CORP LTD - SG1T06929205 - G92

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

FIinNaAnNciCalIAStLaSteTmATenEtMs EanNdTRSeAlaNtDedRAEnLnAoTuEnDceAmNeNnOt UNCEMENT::NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Date &Time of Broadcast 29-Jun-2020 14:28:05

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Noti�cation of Results Release

Announcement Reference

SG200629OTHRH6KW

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Doreen Nah

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

DATE OF RELEASE OF FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd wishes to announce that it will release its unaudited �nancial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

Additional Details

For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/2DJKBMXI37DRH6LX/ce7f9b8c0aaa7cdb204a2654b8aab1ea6eea4425abd937874cd76f7f91d2… 1/1

Disclaimer

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:06 UTC
