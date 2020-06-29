China Aviation Oil Singapore : Date of Release of First Half-Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

6/29/2020

Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Notification of Results Release

CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD

CHINA AVIATION OIL(S) CORP LTD - SG1T06929205 - G92

Date &Time of Broadcast: 29-Jun-2020 14:28:05
Announcement Title: NOTIFICATION OF RESULTS RELEASE

Date &Time of Broadcast 29-Jun-2020 14:28:05

Notification of Results Release

SG200629OTHRH6KW

Doreen Nah

Company Secretary

DATE OF RELEASE OF FIRST HALF-YEAR 2020 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd wishes to announce that it will release its unaudited �nancial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020

