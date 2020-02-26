China Aviation Oil Singapore : Full Year Financial Statement For The Period Ended 31 December 2019 0 02/26/2020 | 03:14am EST Send by mail :

CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD (Company Registration No. 199303293Z) Full Year Financial Statement For The Period Ended 31 December 2019 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2, Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. These figures have not been audited: Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Variance Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Variance US$'000 US$'000 + / - % US$'000 US$'000 + / - % Revenue (Note 1) 5,101,487 4,377,135 16.55% 20,343,491 20,611,954 -1.30% Cost of sales (5,088,023) (4,367,807) 16.49% (20,285,035) (20,561,960) -1.35% Gross Profit 13,464 9,328 44.34% 58,456 49,994 16.93% Other operating income (Note 2) 615 1,316 -53.27% 5,815 3,978 46.18% Administrative expenses (9,387) (7,636) 22.93% (19,397) (19,076) 1.68% Other operating expenses (Note 3) 4,374 3,885 12.59% (1,225) (1,841) -33.46% Finance costs (932) (618) 50.81% (2,749) (4,625) -40.56% Operating Profit 8,134 6,275 29.63% 40,900 28,430 43.86% Share of results of associates (net of tax) (Note 4) 14,668 15,041 -2.48% 65,532 72,109 -9.12% Profit before tax 22,802 21,316 6.97% 106,432 100,539 5.86% Tax expense (Note 5) (1,614) (2,591) -37.71% (6,602) (6,681) -1.18% Profit for the period/year 21,188 18,725 13.15% 99,830 93,858 6.36% Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 21,188 18,725 13.15% 99,830 93,858 6.36% Page 1 of 18 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Variance Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Variance US$'000 US$'000 + / - % US$'000 US$'000 + / - % PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR 21,188 18,725 13.15% 99,830 93,858 6.36% Other comprehensive income/(loss): Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences relating to financial statements of foreign associates (Note (a)) 5,776 755 665.03% (5,565) (16,293) -65.84% Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 5,776 755 665.03% (5,565) (16,293) -65.84% TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR 26,964 19,480 38.42% 94,265 77,565 21.53% Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 26,964 19,480 38.42% 94,265 77,565 21.53% Note (a): For the twelve months ended 31 December 2019, RMB and Korean Won depreciated by approximately 1.62% and 3.33% respectively against the US Dollar compared to end of December 2018 thereby giving rise to the translation loss on foreign associates. In comparison to FY 2018, RMB and Korean Won both depreciated by 5.39% and 4.26% respectively against the US Dollar in the same period last year. In the event of the disposal of foreign associates or loss of significant influence over foreign associates, all of the accumulated translation differences in respect of the foreign associates will be reclassified to profit or loss. Profit before income tax is derived at after crediting / (charging): 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Var Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Var US$'000 US$'000 + / - % US$'000 US$'000 + / - % Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (200) (194) 3.09% (781) (696) 12.21% Depreciation of right-of-use assets (2,883) - NM (10,839) - NM Amortisation of intangible assets (66) (63) 4.76% (260) (230) 13.04% Property, plant and equipment written off (2) - NM (2) (4) -50.00% Other debtors written off (1,776) - NM (1,776) - NM Bank interest income 2,325 1,333 74.42% 8,004 4,558 75.60% Interest expense (448) (214) 109.35% (893) (3,145) -71.61% Interest expense - lease liabilities (116) - NM (569) - NM Net foreign exchange loss (181) (43) 320.93% (690) (606) 13.86% Decrease/(increase) in loss allowance 4,081 4,206 -2.97% 73 (387) NM Page 2 of 18 Note 1: Revenue 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Var Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Var US$'000 US$'000 + / - % US$'000 US$'000 + / - % Revenue from middle distillates 3,500,046 2,985,164 17.25% 13,594,049 12,361,929 9.97% Revenue from other oil products 1,601,441 1,391,971 15.05% 6,749,442 8,250,025 -18.19% 5,101,487 4,377,135 16.55% 20,343,491 20,611,954 -1.30% Note 2: Other operating income 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Var Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Var US$'000 US$'000 + / - % US$'000 US$'000 + / - % Bank interest income 796 1,333 -40.29% 6,475 4,558 42.06% Net foreign exchange loss (181) (43) 320.93% (690) (606) 13.86% Other income - 26 NM 30 26 15.38% 615 1,316 -53.27% 5,815 3,978 46.18% Note 3: Other operating expenses Other operating expenses for 4Q 2019 was in credit of US$4.37 million compared to credit of US$3.89 million for 4Q 2018, mainly due to the reversal of expected credit loss provision of US$4.12 million in 4Q 2019 compared to reversal of US$4.21 million in 4Q 2018 as a result of lower receivables at end-December of both years. Note 4: Share of results of associates 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Var Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Var US$'000 US$'000 + / - % US$'000 US$'000 + / - % Shanghai Pudong International Airport Aviation Fuel Supply Company Ltd ("Pudong") 13,355 14,155 -5.65% 58,832 65,212 -9.78% Other associates 1,313 886 48.19% 6,700 6,897 -2.86% 14,668 15,041 -2.48% 65,532 72,109 -9.12% Note 5: Tax expense Tax expense mainly comprised of the recognition of deferred tax liabilities on the Company's share of undistributed retained earnings from associates and provision of taxation for current year's earnings. The undistributed retained earnings from associates incorporated in China is subject to withholding tax. NM denotes "not meaningful" Page 3 of 18 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at end of the immediately preceding financial year. Statement of Financial Position Group Company As at As at As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,905 5,246 4,647 4,964 Intangible assets 1,536 1,662 355 481 Subsidiaries - - 28,578 66,411 Associates 362,040 311,449 361,312 304,076 Financial asset at FVTOCI 5,500 - - - Trade and other receivables - - 5,035 5,035 Right-of-use Assets* 14,752 - 12,694 - Deferred tax assets 3,602 4,504 3,598 4,500 392,335 322,861 416,219 385,467 Current assets Inventories 58,676 110,768 32,687 92,536 Trade and other receivables 893,853 862,249 857,232 842,999 Contract assets 144,663 - 133,260 - Cash and cash equivalents 378,780 357,690 340,618 334,747 1,475,972 1,330,707 1,363,797 1,270,282 Total assets 1,868,307 1,653,568 1,780,016 1,655,749 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 215,573 215,573 215,573 215,573 Reserves 619,386 553,571 605,759 570,362 Total equity 834,959 769,144 821,332 785,935 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities* 3,916 - 2,894 - Deferred tax liabilities 11,695 8,051 11,695 8,051 15,611 8,051 14,589 8,051 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 859,825 875,540 800,688 861,554 Contract liabilities 144,874 - 133,397 - Lease liabilities* 10,973 - 10,010 - Loans and borrowings - - - 209 Current tax liabilities 2,065 833 - - 1,017,737 876,373 944,095 861,763 Total liabilities 1,033,348 884,424 958,684 869,814 Total equity and liabilities 1,868,307 1,653,568 1,780,016 1,655,749 The Group has adopted the new Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") 16 L EASES for the financial year beginning on or after 1 January 2019 . SFRS(I) 16 introduces new or amended requirements with respect to lease accounting. It introduces significant changes to the lessee accounting by removing the distinction between operating and finance lease and requiring the recognition of right-of-use assets and a lease liability at commencement of all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low value assets. Page 4 of 18 1(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 0 0 0 0 Amount repayable after one year As at As at 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 0 0 0 0 Page 5 of 18 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 21,188 18,725 99,830 93,858 Adjustments for:- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 200 194 781 696 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 2,883 - 10,839 - Amortisation of intangible assets 66 63 260 230 Property, plant and equipment written off 2 - 2 4 Allowance on doubtful debts (4,081) (4,206) (73) 387 Debtors written off 1,776 - 1,776 - Fair value gain on derivative instruments (12,255) (49,516) (1,744) (23,351) Share of results of associates (net of tax) (14,668) (15,041) (65,532) (72,109) Interest income (2,325) (1,333) (8,004) (4,558) Interest expense 448 214 893 3,145 Lease interest expense 116 - 569 - Tax expense 1,614 2,591 6,602 6,681 Unrealised exchange differences (7) 85 (901) (241) (5,043) (48,224) 45,298 4,742 Change in inventories 28,619 60,071 52,091 105,119 Change in trade and other receivables 654,768 1,088,129 (153,467) 186,259 Change in trade and other payables (496,177) (1,045,949) 106,776 (143,789) Cash from operating activities 182,167 54,027 50,698 152,331 Tax paid (629) (1,260) (812) (1,490) Net cash from operating activities 181,538 52,767 49,886 150,841 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 6,113 3,352 7,870 4,579 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (72) (265) (442) (752) Purchase of intangible assets (44) (236) (134) (367) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - - (11,965) Dividends received from associates - 62,593 3,624 67,364 Net cash from investing activities 5,997 65,444 10,918 58,859 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (448) (424) (893) (3,145) Interest paid on lease liabilities (116) - (569) - Repayment of lease liabilities (2,945) - (10,703) - Proceeds from loans and borrowing - - - 25,000 Repayment of loans and borrowing - - - (145,000) Dividend paid - - (28,450) (29,148) Net cash used in financing activities (3,509) (424) (40,615) (152,293) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 184,026 117,787 20,189 57,407 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 194,747 239,988 357,690 300,042 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 7 (85) 901 241 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 378,780 357,690 378,780 357,690 Page 6 of 18 1 (d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Foreign currency Share Retained Treasury translation Statutory Total capital earnings shares reserve reserve equity THE GROUP US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 As at 1 January 2018 215,573 454,311 (5,482) 20,868 35,457 720,727 Total comprehensive income for the year - 93,858 - (16,293) - 77,565 Share of associates' accumulated profits transferred to statutory reserve - (355) - - 355 - Dividend paid in respect of 2017, representing total transactions with shareholders recognised directly in equity - (29,148) - - - (29,148) As at 31 December 2018 215,573 518,666 (5,482) 4,575 35,812 769,144 As at 1 January 2019 215,573 518,666 (5,482) 4,575 35,812 769,144 Total comprehensive income for the year - 99,830 - (5,565) - 94,265 Share of associates' accumulated profits transferred to statutory reserve - (752) - - 752 - Dividend paid in respect of 2018, representing total transactions with shareholders recognised directly in equity - (28,450) - - - (28,450) As at 31 December 2019 215,573 589,294 (5,482) (990) 36,564 834,959 Statement of Changes in Equity Foreign Currency Share Retained Treasury translation Statutory Total capital earnings shares reserve reserve equity THE COMPANY US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 As at 1 January 2018 215,573 457,330 (5,482) 20,869 35,457 723,747 Total comprehensive income for the year - 107,561 - (16,225) - 91,336 Share of associates' accumulated profits transferred to statutory reserve - (355) - - 355 - Dividend paid in respect of 2017, representing total transactions with shareholders recognised directly in equity - (29,148) - - - (29,148) As at 31 December 2018 215,573 535,388 (5,482) 4,644 35,812 785,935 As at 1 January 2019 215,573 535,388 (5,482) 4,644 35,812 785,935 Total comprehensive income for the year - 69,466 - (5,619) - 63,847 Share of associates' accumulated profits transferred to statutory reserve - (752) - - 752 - Dividend paid in respect of 2018, representing total transactions with shareholders recognised directly in equity - (28,450) - - - (28,450) As at 31 December 2019 215,573 575,652 (5,482) (975) 36,564 821,332 Page 7 of 18 1(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the Company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. State also the number of shares held as treasury shares and the number of subsidiary holdings, if any, and the percentage of the aggregate number of treasury shares and subsidiary holdings held against the total number of shares outstanding in a class that is listed as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Share Capital There was no change in the Company's share capital for the quarter ended 31 December 2019. Treasury shares The Company did not make any purchase of its own ordinary shares during the quarter ended 31 December 2019. As at 31 December 2019, the Company held 6,000,000 ordinary shares (31 December 2018: 6,000,000) which represents 0.69% (31 December 2018: 0.69%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares). The Company has no subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. 1(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. Number of Shares 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Issued ordinary shares Balance at beginning/end of period 866,183,628 866,183,628 Treasury shares Balance at beginning (6,000,000) (6,000,000) Additions during the period - - Balance at end of period (6,000,000) (6,000,000) Total 860,183,628 860,183,628 1(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. 1(d)(v) A statement showing all sales, transfers, cancellation and/or use of subsidiary holdings as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. 2 Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice. Page 8 of 18 These figures have not been audited or reviewed. 3 Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter). Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

Except for the adoption of new and revised Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)") and Interpretations to FRS ("INT-FRS") as mentioned in item 5 below, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current reporting period as those adopted for the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

The Group has adopted all new and revised SFRS(I) and INT-FRS that are relevant to its operations and effective for annual periods beginning after 1 January 2019. The adoption of the new and revised SFRS(I) had no significant impact on the financial statements of the Group. Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Jan-Dec 2019 Jan-Dec 2018 Earnings per ordinary share for the period based on net profit attributable to owners of the Company:- (a) Based on weighted average number of ordinary share on issue 2.46 US cents 2.18 US cents 11.61 US cents 10.91 US cents - Weighted average number of shares ('000) 860,184 860,184 860,184 860,184 (b) On a fully diluted basis 2.46 US cents 2.18 US cents 11.61 US cents 10.91 US cents - Adjusted weighted average number of shares ('000) 860,184 860,184 860,184 860,184 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the: current financial period reported on; and immediately preceding financial year. Page 9 of 18 Group Company 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 Net asset value per ordinary share based on issued share capital at the end of the period reported on (US cents) 97.07 89.42 95.48 91.37 Number of ordinary shares issued ('000) 860,184 860,184 860,184 860,184 Net asset value per ordinary share is determined based on net asset value attributable to owners of the Company and the number of shares in issue of the Company as at 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 (excluding treasury shares). 8. A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. It must include a discussion of the following: any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. PERFORMANCE REVIEW BACKGROUND The principal activities of the Group are jet fuel supply and trading, trading of other oil products and investments in oil-related assets. Consequently, income is derived from (i) supply and trading of jet fuel (ii) trading in other oil products and (iii) investments in oil related businesses. CAO is the largest physical jet fuel trader in the Asia Pacific region and the key supplier of imported jet fuel to the civil aviation industry of the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). CAO also engages in the trading of jet fuel and other oil products. The Company has wholly-owned subsidiaries viz. China Aviation Oil (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("CAOHK") located in Hong Kong, North American Fuel Corporation ("NAFCO") located in North America, and China Aviation Fuel (Europe) Limited ("CAFEU") and China Aviation Oil (Europe) Limited ("CAO Europe") located in the United Kingdom. As part of the Group's ongoing efforts to streamline its group structure, CAO Europe was placed under members' voluntarily liquidation ("MVL") in the fourth quarter of 2019. The liquidation of CAO Europe did not have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets of the Group for financial year ended 31 December 2019. The MVL is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, CAO Group owns investments in strategic oil-related businesses, which include Shanghai Pudong International Airport Aviation Fuel Supply Company Ltd ("Pudong"), China National Aviation Fuel TSN-PEK Pipeline Transportation Corporation Ltd ("TSN-PEKCL"), Oilhub Korea Yeosu Co., Ltd ("OKYC"), China Aviation Oil Xinyuan Petrochemicals Co. Ltd ("Xinyuan"), CNAF Hong Kong Refuelling Limited ("CNAF HKR") and Aviation Fuel Supply B.V. ("AFS"). Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 4TH QTR 2019 V 4TH QTR 2018 Total supply and trading volume increased by 2.33 million tonnes (34.16%) to 9.15 million tonnes for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019 ("4Q 2019") compared to 6.82 million tonnes for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018 ("4Q 2018"). Volume for middle distillates products increased by 1.50 million tonnes (35.21%) to 5.76 million tonnes from 4.26 million tonnes, of which, the volume of jet fuel supply and trading increased by 0.83 million tonnes (23.51%) to 4.36 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 compared to 3.53 million tonnes for 4Q 2018. The trading volume for gas oil increased by 0.67 million tonnes (91.78%) to 1.40 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 from 0.73 million tonnes for 4Q 2018. Trading volume of other oil products increased by 0.83 million tonnes (32.42%) to 3.39 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 compared to 2.56 million tonnes for 4Q 2018 attributable mainly to higher trading volume for crude oil. Page 10 of 18 Total revenue increased by US$724.35 million (16.55%) to US$5,101.49 million for 4Q 2019 from US$4,377.14 million for 4Q 2018, primarily due to the increase in volume. Total gross profit was US$13.46 million for 4Q 2019, an increase of US$4.14 million (44.34%) compared to US$9.33 million for 4Q 2018 mainly due to higher profits from supply of jet fuel to China and higher gains from trading and optimisation activities. Other operating income decreased by US$0.70 million (53.27%) to US$0.62 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$1.32 million for 4Q 2018, mainly attributable to lower bank interest income. Bank interest income which was derived from time deposits placed with banks, was US$0.80 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$1.33 million for 4Q 2018, a decrease of 40.29%. Total expenses increased by US$1.58 million (36.16%) to US$5.95 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$4.37 million for 4Q 2018 mainly attributable to the provision for staff related costs at end of year and higher interest expenses from short-term bank borrowings drawdown for working capital purposes. The share of profits from associates was US$14.67 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$15.04 million for 4Q 2018, a decrease of 2.48% mainly due to lower profit contributions from Pudong. The share of profits from Pudong was US$13.36 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$14.16 million for 4Q 2018, decreased by 5.65% mainly attributable to lower revenue and foreign exchange effect. Share of profits from other associates increased by US$0.42 million (48.19%) to US$1.31 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$0.89 million for 4Q 2018 mainly attributable to higher profits from OKYC's tank storage leasing activities. Income tax expense was US$1.61 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$2.59 million for 4Q 2018, a decrease of US$0.98 million (37.71%) mainly attributable to the decline in recognition of deferred tax liabilities on the Company's share of undistributed retained earnings from associates and lower provision of income tax. The Group's net profit for 4Q 2019 was US$21.19 million compared to US$18.73 million for 4Q 2018, an increase of US$2.46 million (13.15%) derived mainly from the increase in gross profit. Earnings per share was 2.46 US cents for 4Q 2019 compared to 2.18 US cents for 4Q 2018. 4TH QTR 2019 V 3RD QTR 2019 Total supply and trading volume decreased by 1.22 million tonnes (11.76%) to 9.15 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 compared to 10.37 million tonnes for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 ("3Q 2019"). Trading volume for other oil products decreased by 0.84 million tonnes (19.86%) to 3.39 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 compared to 4.23 million tonnes for 3Q 2019 attributable mainly to lower trading volume for fuel oil. Volume for middle distillates decreased 0.38 million tonnes (6.19%) to 5.76 million tonnes from 6.14 million tonnes, of which, trading volume for gas oil decreased by 0.42 million tonnes (23.08%) to 1.40 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 from 1.82 million tonnes for 3Q 2019. The supply and trading volume for jet fuel increased by 0.04 million tonnes (0.93%) to 4.36 million tonnes for 4Q 2019 from 4.32 million tonnes for 3Q 2019. Total revenue decreased by US$457.23 million (8.23%) to US$5,101.49 million for 4Q 2019 from US$5,558.72 million for 3Q 2019 attributable mainly to the decrease in trading volume of fuel oil. Total gross profit was US$13.46 million for 4Q 2019, a decrease of US$2.84 million (17.37%) compared to US$16.30 million for 3Q 2018 mainly due to lower trading profits from other oil products. Other operating income was US$0.62 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$0.98 million for 3Q 2019, a decrease of US$0.36 million mainly due to lower bank interest income. Total expenses increased by US$2.15 million (56.58%) to US$5.95 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$3.80 million for 3Q 2019. The increase in expenses was mainly due to the increase in staff costs partially offset by the decrease in professional fee and the reversal of credit loss provision as a result of lower receivables at end December 2019. Page 11 of 18 The share of profits from associates was US$14.67 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$12.59 million for 3Q 2019, an increase of US$2.08 million (16.53%) mainly due to higher profit contribution from Pudong. The share of profits from Pudong was US$13.35 million for 4Q 2019 compared to US$11.29 million for 3Q 2019, increased by 18.25% mainly attributable to higher gross profit and lower operating expenses. Income tax expense was US$1.61 million for 4Q 2019 compared to U$2.20 million for 3Q 2019, a decrease of US$0.59 million (26.82%) mainly attributable to lower income tax provision on current year profits. The Group's net profit for 4Q 2019 was US$21.19 million compared to US$23.86 million for 3Q 2019, a decrease of US$2.67 million (11.19%). Earnings per share was 2.46 US cents for 4Q 2019 compared to 2.77 US cents for 3Q 2019. FY 2019 V FY 2018 The total supply and trading volume increased by 2.08 million tonnes (5.97%) to 36.93 million tonnes for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY 2019") compared to 34.85 million tonnes for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY 2018"). Volume for middle distillates increased 4.04 million tonnes (22.17%) to 22.26 million tonnes from 18.22 million tonnes, of which jet fuel supply and trading volume increased by 2.01 million tonnes (14.10%) to 16.27 million tonnes for FY 2019 compared to 14.26 million tonnes for FY 2018. Trading volume for gas oil increased by 2.03 million tonnes (51.26%) to 5.99 million tonnes for FY 2019 from 3.96 million tonnes for FY 2018. The trading volume for other oil products decreased by 1.96 million tonnes (11.79%) to 14.67 million tonnes for FY 2019 compared to 16.63 million tonnes for FY 2018 attributable mainly to lower trading volume for fuel oil. Total revenue decreased by US$268.46 million (1.30%) to US$20,343.49 million for FY 2019 from US$20,611.95 million for FY 2018, mainly attributable to the decrease in oil prices. Total gross profit was US$58.46 million for FY 2019, an increase of US$8.47 million (16.93%) compared to US$49.99 million for FY 2018, mainly due to higher jet supply volume and higher gains derived from trading and optimisation activities. Other operating income was US$5.82 million for FY 2019 compared to US$3.98 million for FY 2018 an increase of US$1.84 million (46.18%) mainly due to higher bank interest income. Bank interest income derived from time deposits placed with banks and financial institutions, was US$6.48 million for FY 2019 compared to US$4.56 million for FY 2018, an increase of US$1.92 million (42.06%). Total expenses decreased by US$2.17 million (8.50%) to US$23.37 million for FY 2019 compared to US$25.54 million for FY 2018, mainly attributable to the decrease in interest expense. The share of profits from associates was US$65.53 million for FY 2019 compared to US$72.11 million for FY 2018, a decrease of US$6.58 million or 9.12%, mainly attributable to lower share of profits from Pudong. The share of profits from Pudong was US$58.83 million for FY 2019 compared to US$65.21 million for FY 2018, a decrease of US$6.38 million (9.78%) mainly due to lower revenue and foreign exchange effect. Income tax expense was US$6.60 million for FY 2019 compared to U$6.68 million for FY 2018, a decrease of 1.18% due mainly to lower income tax provision on current year profits. The Group's net profit for FY 2019 was US$99.83 million compared to US$93.86 million for FY 2018, an increase of US$5.97 million (6.36%), mainly attributable to the increase in gross profit. Earnings per share was 11.61 US cents for FY 2019 compared to 10.91 US cents for FY 2018. Statement of Financial Position The Group's current assets stood at US$1,475.97 million as at 31 December 2019 compared to US$1,330.71 million as at 31 December 2018. The increase of US$145.26 million in current assets resulted mainly from the increase of US$176.26 million in trade and other receivables and contract assets, the increase of US$21.09 million in cash and cash equivalents partially offset by the decrease of US$52.09 million in inventories. Page 12 of 18 Non-current assets stood at US$392.34 million as at 31 December 2019, compared to US$322.86 million as at 31 December 2018. The increase of US$69.48 million was mainly attributable to the share of profits in associates of US$65.53 million and the increase in right-of-use assets of US$14.75 million following the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 L EASES , partially offset by the reduction of US$5.57 million in foreign exchange translation reserve and US$3.62 million dividend received from associates. Current liabilities which comprised trade and other payables, contract liabilities, short term leased liabilities and tax payables, increased by US$141.36 million to US$1,017.73 million as at 31 December 2019 compared to US$876.37 million as at 31 December 2018, attributable mainly to the increase of US$129.15 million in trade and other payables and contract liabilities as a result of higher monthly trading volume in December 2019 compared to in December 2018. Short term leased liabilities as a result of adopting SFRS(I) 16, was US$10.97 million as at 31 December 2019. Non-current liabilities which comprised of leased liabilities and deferred tax liabilities increased by US$7.56 million to US$15.61 million as at 31 December 2019 compared to US$8.05 million as at 31 December 2018. The increase was mainly due to the recognition of leased liabilities of US$3.92 million as at 31 December 2019. Deferred tax liabilities were from the recognition of the Company's share of undistributed retained earnings of associates which is subject to withholding tax. The Group's net assets stood at US$834.96 million as at 31 December 2019, or 97.07 US cents per share, compared to US$769.14 million as at 31 December 2018 or 89.42 US cents per share. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 4Q 2019 V 4Q 2018 The net cash generated from operating activities was US$181.54 million in 4Q 2019 compared to US$52.77 million in 4Q 2018, attributable mainly to higher operating profits and lower working capital requirements. Cash flows generated from investing activities amounted to US$6.00 million in 4Q 2019 compared to US$65.44 million in 4Q 2018, a decrease of US$59.44 million due mainly to lower receipt of dividends from associates. Cash flows used in financing activities in 4Q 2019 was US$3.51 million compared to US$0.42 million in 4Q 2018 attributable mainly to the repayment of lease liabilities in 4Q 2019. FY 2019 V FY 2018 The net cash generated from operating activities was US$49.89 million in FY 2019 compared to US$150.84 million in FY 2018, attributable mainly to relatively lower working capital requirements in FY 2018. Cash flows generated from investing activities amounted to US$10.92 million in FY 2019 compared to US$58.86 million in FY 2018, a decrease of US$47.94 million mainly attributable to lower receipt of dividends from associates. Cash flows used in financing activities in FY 2019 was US$40.62 million compared to US$152.29 million in FY 2018, a decrease of US$111.67 million attributable mainly to the repayment of bank borrowings in FY 2018. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

Not applicable. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. Page 13 of 18 Brent crude prices recovered moderately in the fourth quarter of 2019 after the decline in the third quarter of 2019 but prices remained subdued. Concerns over global economic growth and geopolitical tensions continued to further exacerbate the volatility in oil prices. Notwithstanding the challenging global market conditions, we remain focused on improving operational efficiencies to deliver sustainable and profitable growth. In light of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we expect the global economy and energy markets to be impacted and the Group's jet fuel supply and trading business is expected to be correspondingly affected. We will closely monitor and assess its impact on the Group's businesses. Nonetheless, CAO will stay the course to build on its jet fuel supply and trading network and strategic advantages in the trading of other oil products. The Group will also continue to focus on long-term profitability by seeking opportunities for expansion through investments in synergetic and strategic oil related assets and businesses. 11 If a decision regarding dividend has been made:- Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and Yes (i) Amount per share ......... cents Proposed Final One-tier Tax Name of dividend Exempt Ordinary Dividend Type Cash Net Dividend Amount (Singapore cents per share) 4.70 (ii) Previous corresponding period ...... cents Final One-tier Tax Exempt Name of dividend Ordinary Dividend Type Cash Net Dividend Amount (Singapore cents per share) 4.50 Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).

The Directors have proposed a first and final dividend of S$0.047 per ordinary share, tax exempt (one-tier) for approval by shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting to be convened. Details on payment of the dividend will be announced in due course. The date the dividend is payable To be announced in due course. The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the company (up to 5.00 pm) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.

Details on the record date will be announced in due course. 12 If no dividend has been declared/recommended, a statement to that effect. Not Applicable. Page 14 of 18 PART II ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT (This part is not applicable to Q1, Q2, Q3 or Half Year Results) 13. Segment revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. Middle Other oil Investment in oil distillates products related assets Total 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 $'000 $'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 13,415,367 12,354,638 6,928,124 8,257,316 - - 20,343,491 20,611,954 Gross profit 53,429 45,278 5,027 4,716 - - 58,456 49,994 Other administrative/operating expenses (15,357) (18,988) (2,451) (83) (993) (920) (18,801) (19,991) Depreciation and amortisation (1,821) (926) - - - - (1,821) (926) Foreign exchange loss (688) 34 - (12) (2) (632) (690) (610) Interest income 6,475 4,562 - - - - 6,475 4,562 Other income 30 26 - - - - 30 26 Finance costs (249) (559) (2,500) (4,064) - (2) (2,749) (4,625) Share of results of associates (net of tax) - - - - 65,532 72,109 65,532 72,109 Profit before taxation 41,819 29,427 76 557 64,537 70,555 106,432 100,539 Income tax expense (2,767) (2,902) - - (3,835) (3,779) (6,602) (6,681) Profit after taxation 39,052 26,525 76 557 60,702 66,776 99,830 93,858 Page 15 of 18 In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.

Not Applicable. A breakdown of sales as follows: Group 2019 2018 % Increase/ US$'000 US$'000 (Decrease) Sales reported for first half year 9,683,287 9,902,387 -2.21% Operating profit/loss after tax before deducting non- controlling interests reported for first half year 54,784 56,205 -2.53% Sales reported for second half year 10,660,204 10,709,567 -0.46% Operating profit/loss after tax before deducting non- controlling interests reported for second half year 45,046 37,653 19.63% 16. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's most latest full year and its previous full year as follows: (a) ordinary, (b) preference and (c) total. Total Annual Dividend: Latest Full Year Previous Full Year US$'000 US$'000 Ordinary - interim dividend - - Ordinary - final dividend 30,038* 28,450 Total: 30,038 28,450 Estimated based on a total number of issued ordinary shares of 860,183,628 at the end of the financial year at the current SGD:USD exchange rate. Page 16 of 18 17. If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect. Pursuant to Rule 920(1)(a)(ii) of the Listing Manual Aggregate value of interested person transactions entered from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019. Aggregate value of all Aggregate value of Aggregate value of all Aggregate value of interested person interested person interested person interested person transactions during the transactions transactions during the transactions financial year under conducted under financial year under conducted under review (excluding shareholders' review (excluding shareholders' transactions less than mandate pursuant transactions less than mandate pursuant S$100,000 and to Rule 920 S$100,000 and to Rule 920 transactions conducted (excluding transactions conducted (excluding under shareholders' transactions less under shareholders' transactions less mandate pursuant to Rule than S$100,000) mandate pursuant to Rule than S$100,000) Name of interested person 920) 920) 4Q 2019 4Q 2019 YTD 4Q 2019 YTD 4Q 2019 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Sales revenue from related - 925,911 - 3,806,275 corporations Sales revenue from related corporation of a corporate - 88,479 - 527,843 shareholder Purchases from related corporation - 133,738 - 2,345,411 Purchases from related corporation - 128,598 - 727,496 of a corporate shareholder Services rendered from related 226 - 226 - corporation Services rendered from related corporation of a corporate - - - 241 shareholder Supply chain services rendered from - 4,267 - 12,194 related corporation Supply chain services rendered from related corporation of a corporate - - - 730 shareholder Transportation revenue earned by - 2,154 - 9,152 associate from related corporations Principal deposited with related - 334,208 - 364,286 corporations Interest earned on principal - 3,496 - 4,199 deposited with related corporations Page 17 of 18 Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual

The Company confirms that it has procured undertakings from all its Directors and Executive Officers pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13)

Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, none of the persons occupying managerial positions in the Company or any of its principal subsidiaries is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the Company. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Doreen Nah Company Secretary 26 February 2020 Page 18 of 18 Attachments Original document

