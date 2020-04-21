Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd    G92   SG1T06929205

CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATI

(G92)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Aviation Oil Singapore : Update on Financial Performance for the Period ended 31 March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 05:58am EDT

8 Temasek Boulevard #31-02

Suntec Tower Three, Singapore 038988

Tel: (65) 6334 8979 Fax: (65) 6333 5283

Co. Reg. No.: 199303293Z

Update on Financial Performance for the period ended 31 March 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for the global aviation industry - the potent combination of a growing list of countries imposing country-specific travel restrictions on international flights and trip cancellations, have led to air travel demand plummeting at dramatic levels. As Covid-19 pandemic continues to intensify globally, the airline industry has been hit hard, demand for transportation fuel (including jet fuel) continues to decline significantly, global demand for jet fuel has plummeted to unprecedented levels and international oil prices have fallen sharply.

As the slump in the aviation industry during the Covid-19 pandemic and sharp declines in oil prices have impacted the business operations of China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd ("CAO"), its subsidiaries and associated companies (the "CAO Group"), the Board of Directors of CAO would like to provide a brief update on the financial performance of the CAO Group for the period ended 31 March 2020 ("1Q 2020").

Shanghai Pudong International Airport Aviation Fuel Supply Company ("SPIA"), a 33- percent owned associated company of CAO, has been one of the main profit contributors to the CAO Group. SPIA posted a significantly lower net earnings of US$16.843 million for 1Q 2020 as compared to the corresponding period last year due to a steep decline in the demand for jet fuel by its airline customers as a result of disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the three subsidiaries of CAO with business operations in Hong Kong, USA and Europe have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 disruptions. Taking into account the CAO Group's share of net earnings from SPIA of US$5.558 million for 1Q 2020, net earnings of the CAO Group declined by 59% to US$10.782 million for 1Q 2020 as compared to net earnings of US$26.335 million in the corresponding period last year.

The ongoing slump in the aviation industry, oil price uncertainty and the constantly evolving Covid-19 situation are expected to have a material adverse impact on the financial performance of the CAO Group for the current financial year. Notwithstanding this, the CAO Group has been managing its businesses through this unprecedented period by implementing detailed protocols across the CAO Group's operations to ensure minimal operational disruptions, sustaining business continuity and keeping its personnel safe from Covid-19 infection.

8 Temasek Boulevard #31-02

Suntec Tower Three, Singapore 038988

Tel: (65) 6334 8979 Fax: (65) 6333 5283

Co. Reg. No.: 199303293Z

Further details of the CAO Group's financial performance will be disclosed when CAO announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2020 on 30 July 2020.

By Order of the Board

Doreen Nah

Company Secretary

21 April 2020

Disclaimer

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 09:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAP
05:58aCHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Update on Financial Performance for the Period en..
PU
04/10CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Discontinuing With Quarterly Reporting And Moving..
PU
03/08CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : CAO – Extension of Time to Hold AGM FY2019
PU
02/26CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Full Year Financial Statement For The Period Ende..
PU
2019CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Changes in Directorate and Board Committees
PU
2019CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Outcome of 25th Annual General Meeting Held on 24..
PU
2019CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Full Year Financial Statement For The Period Ende..
PU
2018CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Third Quarter Financial Statement For The Period ..
PU
2018CHINA AVIATION OIL SINGAPORE : Acquisition of wholly owned subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 23 867 M
EBIT 2020 48,9 M
Net income 2020 125 M
Finance 2020 626 M
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
P/E ratio 2021 6,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,01x
Capitalization 895 M
Chart CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,27  SGD
Last Close Price 1,04  SGD
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Jun Wang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zheng Ping Xi Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Guo Hong Xu Chief Financial Officer
Run Sheng Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Pit Lai Young Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORPORATION LTD-1.89%629
PETRONAS DAGANGAN-3.84%4 781
RUBIS-30.74%4 226
AMERIGAS PARTNERS, L.P.23.40%3 235
ORIENTAL ENERGY CO., LTD.-1.60%2 153
GIBSON ENERGY INC.-25.54%2 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group