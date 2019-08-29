China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
0
08/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
國 華 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 370)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Best Group Holding Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Turnover
3
173,578
208,451
Revenue:
3
- Trading of goods
155,909
165,201
- Provision of international air and sea freight forwarding
services
2,362
3,509
- Consultancy income from finance leases
3,378
19,576
- Interest income from finance leases
1,750
8,453
- Interest income from money lending
9,895
11,365
- Brokerage commission and dealing income
284
347
173,578
208,451
For identification purpose only
1
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating costs:
- Cost of trading goods sold
(152,254)
(162,283)
- Cost of providing international air and
sea freight forwarding services
(1,733)
(2,432)
- Cost of providing brokerage and dealing services
(244)
(265)
(154,231)
(164,980)
Other income
5,083
3,260
Administrative and other expenses
(22,371)
(22,277)
Staff costs
(16,975)
(15,714)
Unrealised loss on financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss
(858)
(2,028)
Finance costs
6
(1,167)
-
Share of losses of associates
(58)
-
(Loss)/profit before tax
(16,999)
6,712
Income tax
5
(1,308)
(6,056)
(Loss)/profit for the period
6
(18,307)
656
Other comprehensive (expense)/income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(435)
(5,341)
Share of other comprehensive income
of associates
10
-
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
2,663
(8,855)
Total comprehensive expense for the period
(16,069)
(13,540)
2
Six months ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Loss)/profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(18,294)
661
Non-controlling interests
(13)
(5)
(18,307)
656
Total comprehensive expense for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(16,057)
(13,533)
Non-controlling interests
(12)
(7)
(16,069)
(13,540)
(Loss)/earnings per share
Restated
Basic and diluted (HK cents)
8
(0.36)
0.02
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 30 June 2019
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,240
4,982
Right-of-use assets
21,939
-
Investment properties
131,278
-
Goodwill
65,121
42,600
Intangible asset
811
811
Interests in associates
44,202
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
750
-
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
14,830
16,167
Loans receivables
10
-
55,000
Other loan receivables
75,107
-
Deposit for acquisition of a subsidiary
30,000
67,000
Regulatory deposits
1,705
1,705
Deferred tax assets
8,673
8,676
398,656
196,941
Current assets
Finance lease receivables
9
32,588
178,785
Loans and interest receivables
10
448,418
350,522
Other loan interest receivables
2,367
-
Trade and other receivables
11
176,139
185,632
Promissory note receivable
90,000
90,000
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
2,145
3,003
Pledged bank deposit
58
58
Bank balances and cash
- trust and segregated accounts
14,365
8,435
Bank balances and cash
- general accounts
118,807
274,763
884,887
1,091,198
4
As at
As at
30 June
31 December
2019
2018
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
34,431
43,902
Lease liabilities
15,060
-
Tax liabilities
7,890
9,119
57,381
53,021
Net current assets
827,506
1,038,177
Total assets less current liabilities
1,226,162
1,235,118
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
7,113
-
NET ASSETS
1,219,049
1,235,118
Capital and reserves
Share capital
508,428
508,428
Share premium and reserves
710,691
726,748
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,219,119
1,235,176
Non-controlling interests
(70)
(58)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,219,049
1,235,118
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China Best Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 14:20:05 UTC