China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

國 華 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 370)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Best Group Holding Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Turnover 3 173,578 208,451 Revenue: 3 - Trading of goods 155,909 165,201 - Provision of international air and sea freight forwarding services 2,362 3,509 - Consultancy income from finance leases 3,378 19,576 - Interest income from finance leases 1,750 8,453 - Interest income from money lending 9,895 11,365 - Brokerage commission and dealing income 284 347 173,578 208,451