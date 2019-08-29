China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 (in PDF)

Log in
CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LTD

(0370)
News 
News

China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/29/2019 | 10:21am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

國 華 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 370)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Best Group Holding Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Turnover

3

173,578

208,451

Revenue:

3

- Trading of goods

155,909

165,201

- Provision of international air and sea freight forwarding

services

2,362

3,509

- Consultancy income from finance leases

3,378

19,576

- Interest income from finance leases

1,750

8,453

- Interest income from money lending

9,895

11,365

- Brokerage commission and dealing income

284

347

173,578

208,451

1

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating costs:

- Cost of trading goods sold

(152,254)

(162,283)

- Cost of providing international air and

sea freight forwarding services

(1,733)

(2,432)

- Cost of providing brokerage and dealing services

(244)

(265)

(154,231)

(164,980)

Other income

5,083

3,260

Administrative and other expenses

(22,371)

(22,277)

Staff costs

(16,975)

(15,714)

Unrealised loss on financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss

(858)

(2,028)

Finance costs

6

(1,167)

-

Share of losses of associates

(58)

-

(Loss)/profit before tax

(16,999)

6,712

Income tax

5

(1,308)

(6,056)

(Loss)/profit for the period

6

(18,307)

656

Other comprehensive (expense)/income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(435)

(5,341)

Share of other comprehensive income

of associates

10

-

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,663

(8,855)

Total comprehensive expense for the period

(16,069)

(13,540)

2

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Loss)/profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(18,294)

661

Non-controlling interests

(13)

(5)

(18,307)

656

Total comprehensive expense for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(16,057)

(13,533)

Non-controlling interests

(12)

(7)

(16,069)

(13,540)

(Loss)/earnings per share

Restated

Basic and diluted (HK cents)

8

(0.36)

0.02

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30 June 2019

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,240

4,982

Right-of-use assets

21,939

-

Investment properties

131,278

-

Goodwill

65,121

42,600

Intangible asset

811

811

Interests in associates

44,202

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

750

-

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

14,830

16,167

Loans receivables

10

-

55,000

Other loan receivables

75,107

-

Deposit for acquisition of a subsidiary

30,000

67,000

Regulatory deposits

1,705

1,705

Deferred tax assets

8,673

8,676

398,656

196,941

Current assets

Finance lease receivables

9

32,588

178,785

Loans and interest receivables

10

448,418

350,522

Other loan interest receivables

2,367

-

Trade and other receivables

11

176,139

185,632

Promissory note receivable

90,000

90,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

2,145

3,003

Pledged bank deposit

58

58

Bank balances and cash

- trust and segregated accounts

14,365

8,435

Bank balances and cash

- general accounts

118,807

274,763

884,887

1,091,198

4

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

34,431

43,902

Lease liabilities

15,060

-

Tax liabilities

7,890

9,119

57,381

53,021

Net current assets

827,506

1,038,177

Total assets less current liabilities

1,226,162

1,235,118

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

7,113

-

NET ASSETS

1,219,049

1,235,118

Capital and reserves

Share capital

508,428

508,428

Share premium and reserves

710,691

726,748

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,219,119

1,235,176

Non-controlling interests

(70)

(58)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,219,049

1,235,118

5

