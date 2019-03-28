China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Log in
CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LTD

(0370)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/28/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

國 華 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 370)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Best Group Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Turnover

3

218,007

537,548

Revenue:

4

- Trading of goods

159,261

356,943

- Provision of international air and sea freight

forwarding services

5,198

6,642

- Consultancy income from finance leases

15,052

19,178

- Interest income from finance leases

12,929

9,440

- Interest income from money lending

24,043

32,103

- Brokerage commission and dealing income

1,524

1,269

218,007

425,575

Operating costs:

- Cost of trading goods sold

(156,448)

(349,675)

- Cost of providing international air and sea freight

forwarding services

(3,587)

(4,696)

- Cost of providing brokerage and dealing services

(1,044)

(764)

(161,079)

(355,135)

*For identification purpose only

1

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

Other income

6

6,199

13,372

Administrative and other expenses

(45,643)

(39,542)

Staff costs

(35,591)

(34,332)

Realised loss on financial assets at

fair value through profit or loss

-

(3,294)

Unrealised loss on fair value change on financial

assets at fair value through profit or loss

(13,377)

(1,624)

Share of losses of associates

-

(2,183)

Gain on disposal of asset classified as held for sale

-

281

Gain on disposal of an associate

-

29,420

Impairment loss on finance lease receivable

(13,595)

-

Impairment loss on goodwill

(28,982)

-

(Loss) profit before tax

(74,061)

32,538

Income tax expense

8

(1,488)

(8,013)

(Loss) profit for the year

7

(75,549)

24,525

Other comprehensive (expenses) income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

(20,935)

28,861

Share of other comprehensive income of

associates

-

501

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair value loss on financial assets at

fair value through other comprehensive

income

(14,655)

(1,095)

Translation reserve released upon disposals of

associates

-

7,051

(35,590)

35,318

Total comprehensive (expenses) income

for the year

(111,139)

59,843

2

2018

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:

- owners of the Company

(75,533)

24,533

- non-controlling interests

(16)

(8)

(75,549)

24,525

Total comprehensive (expenses) income

for the year attributable to:

- owners of the Company

(111,122)

59,841

- non-controlling interests

(17)

2

(111,139)

59,843

(Loss) earnings per share

10

- Basic and diluted (HK cents)

(1.80)

0.68

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

31 December

31 December

1 January

2018

2017

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,982

8,477

10,418

Intangible asset

811

811

811

Interests in associates

-

-

85,143

Financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income

16,167

30,822

31,917

Finance lease receivables

11

-

7,673

37,410

Loans receivables

13

55,000

-

-

Deposit for acquisition of a subsidiary

67,000

-

-

Goodwill

42,600

71,582

-

Regulatory deposits

1,705

1,705

-

Deferred tax assets

8,676

5,689

3,179

196,941

126,759

168,878

Current assets

Finance lease receivables

11

178,785

193,737

196,440

Loans and interest receivables

13

350,522

362,464

279,647

Trade and other receivables

12

185,632

183,596

133,567

Promissory note receivable

90,000

90,000

-

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

3,003

16,380

115,266

Pledged bank deposit

58

59

54

Bank balances and cash

- trust and segregated accounts

8,435

33,897

-

Bank balances and cash

- general accounts

274,763

173,281

170,233

1,091,198

1,053,414

895,207

Assets classified as held for sale

-

-

10,760

1,091,198

1,053,414

905,967

4

31 December

31 December

1 January

2018

2017

2017

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

43,902

66,245

23,404

Tax liabilities

9,119

10,312

7,668

53,021

76,557

31,072

Net current assets

1,038,177

976,857

874,895

NET ASSETS

1,235,118

1,103,616

1,043,773

Capital and Reserves

Share capital

508,428

363,228

363,228

Share premium and reserves

726,748

740,429

680,588

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,235,176

1,103,657

1,043,816

Non-controlling interests

(58)

(41)

(43)

TOTAL EQUITY

1,235,118

1,103,616

1,043,773

5

Disclaimer

China Best Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:10:02 UTC
