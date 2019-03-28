China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
0
03/28/2019 | 02:11pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
國 華 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 370)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Best Group Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Turnover
3
218,007
537,548
Revenue:
4
- Trading of goods
159,261
356,943
- Provision of international air and sea freight
forwarding services
5,198
6,642
- Consultancy income from finance leases
15,052
19,178
- Interest income from finance leases
12,929
9,440
- Interest income from money lending
24,043
32,103
- Brokerage commission and dealing income
1,524
1,269
218,007
425,575
Operating costs:
- Cost of trading goods sold
(156,448)
(349,675)
- Cost of providing international air and sea freight
forwarding services
(3,587)
(4,696)
- Cost of providing brokerage and dealing services
(1,044)
(764)
(161,079)
(355,135)
*For identification purpose only
1
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
Other income
6
6,199
13,372
Administrative and other expenses
(45,643)
(39,542)
Staff costs
(35,591)
(34,332)
Realised loss on financial assets at
fair value through profit or loss
-
(3,294)
Unrealised loss on fair value change on financial
assets at fair value through profit or loss
(13,377)
(1,624)
Share of losses of associates
-
(2,183)
Gain on disposal of asset classified as held for sale
-
281
Gain on disposal of an associate
-
29,420
Impairment loss on finance lease receivable
(13,595)
-
Impairment loss on goodwill
(28,982)
-
(Loss) profit before tax
(74,061)
32,538
Income tax expense
8
(1,488)
(8,013)
(Loss) profit for the year
7
(75,549)
24,525
Other comprehensive (expenses) income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of
foreign operations
(20,935)
28,861
Share of other comprehensive income of
associates
-
501
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Fair value loss on financial assets at
fair value through other comprehensive
income
(14,655)
(1,095)
Translation reserve released upon disposals of
associates
-
7,051
(35,590)
35,318
Total comprehensive (expenses) income
for the year
(111,139)
59,843
2
2018
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
(Loss) profit for the year attributable to:
- owners of the Company
(75,533)
24,533
- non-controlling interests
(16)
(8)
(75,549)
24,525
Total comprehensive (expenses) income
for the year attributable to:
- owners of the Company
(111,122)
59,841
- non-controlling interests
(17)
2
(111,139)
59,843
(Loss) earnings per share
10
- Basic and diluted (HK cents)
(1.80)
0.68
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
31 December
31 December
1 January
2018
2017
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,982
8,477
10,418
Intangible asset
811
811
811
Interests in associates
-
-
85,143
Financial assets at fair value through
other comprehensive income
16,167
30,822
31,917
Finance lease receivables
11
-
7,673
37,410
Loans receivables
13
55,000
-
-
Deposit for acquisition of a subsidiary
67,000
-
-
Goodwill
42,600
71,582
-
Regulatory deposits
1,705
1,705
-
Deferred tax assets
8,676
5,689
3,179
196,941
126,759
168,878
Current assets
Finance lease receivables
11
178,785
193,737
196,440
Loans and interest receivables
13
350,522
362,464
279,647
Trade and other receivables
12
185,632
183,596
133,567
Promissory note receivable
90,000
90,000
-
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
3,003
16,380
115,266
Pledged bank deposit
58
59
54
Bank balances and cash
- trust and segregated accounts
8,435
33,897
-
Bank balances and cash
- general accounts
274,763
173,281
170,233
1,091,198
1,053,414
895,207
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
10,760
1,091,198
1,053,414
905,967
4
31 December
31 December
1 January
2018
2017
2017
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(Restated)
(Restated)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
14
43,902
66,245
23,404
Tax liabilities
9,119
10,312
7,668
53,021
76,557
31,072
Net current assets
1,038,177
976,857
874,895
NET ASSETS
1,235,118
1,103,616
1,043,773
Capital and Reserves
Share capital
508,428
363,228
363,228
Share premium and reserves
726,748
740,429
680,588
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
1,235,176
1,103,657
1,043,816
Non-controlling interests
(58)
(41)
(43)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,235,118
1,103,616
1,043,773
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China Best Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 18:10:02 UTC