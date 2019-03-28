China Best : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BEST GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

國 華 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 370)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Best Group Holding Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 NOTES HK$'000 HK$'000 (Restated) Turnover 3 218,007 537,548 Revenue: 4 - Trading of goods 159,261 356,943 - Provision of international air and sea freight forwarding services 5,198 6,642 - Consultancy income from finance leases 15,052 19,178 - Interest income from finance leases 12,929 9,440 - Interest income from money lending 24,043 32,103 - Brokerage commission and dealing income 1,524 1,269 218,007 425,575 Operating costs: - Cost of trading goods sold (156,448) (349,675) - Cost of providing international air and sea freight forwarding services (3,587) (4,696) - Cost of providing brokerage and dealing services (1,044) (764) (161,079) (355,135)

1