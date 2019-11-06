China Billion Resources : COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SETTLEMENT SHARES UNDER THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED
中富資源有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(stock code: 274)
COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SETTLEMENT SHARES UNDER THE
SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement of China Billion Resources Limited ("Company") dated 23 October 2019 in relation to the Settlement Agreement entered into by and between the Company and Mr. Li. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in that announcement.
The Company announces that all conditions precedent for the issue of Settlement Shares under the Settlement Agreement have been fulfilled and 1,403,508,771 Settlement Shares were issued by the Company to Mr. Li on 6 November 2019. Immediately after the issue of such Settlement Shares, the shareholding of the Company is as follows:
|
|
Shares in the
|
|
Approximately
|
|
Company
|
%
|
Mr. Li
|
1,403,508,771
|
7.41%
|
Substantial Shareholders
|
|
|
|
Chunda International Technology
|
4,097,813,965
|
21.62%
|
Development Co., Limited (note)
|
|
|
|
Ms. Wang Juan
|
3,302,033,303
|
17.43%
|
Public Shareholders
|
10,145,130,140
|
|
53.54%
|
Total
|
18,948,486,179
|
|
100.00%
Note:
Chunda International Technology Development Co., Limited is a company wholly-owned by Ms. Fan Rong.
By order of the board of directors of
China Billion Resources Limited
Qiao Bingya
Chairman of the Board
Hong Kong, 6 November 2019
- 1 -
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
|
Executive directors:
|
Independent non-executive directors:
|
Mr. Qiao Bingya (Chairman of the Board)
|
Mr. Cai Jianhua
|
Mr. Zhang Yiwen (Chief executive officer)
|
Mr. Ho Wing Chung
|
Mr. Xie Qiangming
|
Mr. Yan Xiaotian
Disclaimer
China Billion Resources Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:14:10 UTC