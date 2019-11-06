Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Billion Resources Limited    0274   KYG2115F1155

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED

(0274)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Billion Resources : COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SETTLEMENT SHARES UNDER THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED

中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 274)

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SETTLEMENT SHARES UNDER THE

SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Billion Resources Limited ("Company") dated 23 October 2019 in relation to the Settlement Agreement entered into by and between the Company and Mr. Li. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in that announcement.

The Company announces that all conditions precedent for the issue of Settlement Shares under the Settlement Agreement have been fulfilled and 1,403,508,771 Settlement Shares were issued by the Company to Mr. Li on 6 November 2019. Immediately after the issue of such Settlement Shares, the shareholding of the Company is as follows:

Shares in the

Approximately

Company

%

Mr. Li

1,403,508,771

7.41%

Substantial Shareholders

Chunda International Technology

4,097,813,965

21.62%

Development Co., Limited (note)

Ms. Wang Juan

3,302,033,303

17.43%

Public Shareholders

10,145,130,140

53.54%

Total

18,948,486,179

100.00%

Note:

Chunda International Technology Development Co., Limited is a company wholly-owned by Ms. Fan Rong.

By order of the board of directors of

China Billion Resources Limited

Qiao Bingya

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive directors:

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. Qiao Bingya (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Cai Jianhua

Mr. Zhang Yiwen (Chief executive officer)

Mr. Ho Wing Chung

Mr. Xie Qiangming

Mr. Yan Xiaotian

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Billion Resources Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LI
04:15aCHINA BILLION RESOURCES : Completion of the issue of settlement shares under the..
PU
10/23CHINA BILLION RESOURCES : Settlement agreement and proposed issue of new shares ..
PU
09/30CHINA BILLION RESOURCES : Changes of directors, re-designation of director and c..
PU
09/02DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Subscription of equity interest in target co
PU
04/26CHINA BILLION RESOURCES : C Billion Res year loss widens to HK$72.74m; no div
AQ
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Proxy form
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Circulars - (1) MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS R..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Monthly Returns MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Billion Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Wen Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bing Ya Qiao Chairman
Shuang Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Hua Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Chung Ho Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED-23.08%45
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%69 036
AIR LIQUIDE21.21%62 533
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.17.09%32 247
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP63.52%20 762
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%18 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group