China Billion Resources : COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SETTLEMENT SHARES UNDER THE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED

中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 274)

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF SETTLEMENT SHARES UNDER THE

SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Billion Resources Limited ("Company") dated 23 October 2019 in relation to the Settlement Agreement entered into by and between the Company and Mr. Li. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in that announcement.

The Company announces that all conditions precedent for the issue of Settlement Shares under the Settlement Agreement have been fulfilled and 1,403,508,771 Settlement Shares were issued by the Company to Mr. Li on 6 November 2019. Immediately after the issue of such Settlement Shares, the shareholding of the Company is as follows:

Shares in the Approximately Company % Mr. Li 1,403,508,771 7.41% Substantial Shareholders Chunda International Technology 4,097,813,965 21.62% Development Co., Limited (note) Ms. Wang Juan 3,302,033,303 17.43% Public Shareholders 10,145,130,140 53.54% Total 18,948,486,179 100.00%

Note:

Chunda International Technology Development Co., Limited is a company wholly-owned by Ms. Fan Rong.

By order of the board of directors of

China Billion Resources Limited

Qiao Bingya

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 6 November 2019

