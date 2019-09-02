DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TARGET CO
0
09/02/2019 | 07:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED
中富資源有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 274)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TARGET CO
THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
The Board announces that on 2 September 2019, the Group has entered into a Capital Increase Agreement with Target Co, pursuant to which the Subscriber, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to make a capital contribution in the amount of HK$55,000,000 in cash to the registered capital and the capital reserve of Target Co. Upon Completion, the Subscriber will own approximately 13.01% of Target Co's enlarged issued share capital.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Proposed Capital Increase are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Proposed Capital Increase under the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
The Board announces that on 2 September 2019, the Group has entered into the Capital Increase Agreement with Target Co, pursuant to which the Subscriber, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to make a capital contribution in the amount of HK$55,000,000 in cash to the registered capital and the capital reserve of Target Co. The total capital contribution of HK$55,000,000 to be made by the Subscriber will be converted into Renminbi based on the Central Parity Rate of People's Bank of China on the day of payment of which approximately RMB10,800,000 will be recorded in the registered capital, representing approximately 13.01% of Target Co's enlarged issued share capital, and the remaining fund will be recorded in the capital reserve of Target Co.
The funding of the Proposed Capital Increase may be financed by the Company's internal resources, issuing shares under the general mandate, loan arrangement or the combination of the above subject to the market conditions and the outcomes of the negotiations with potential investors.
1
THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT
Date:
2 September 2019
Parties:
(i) Subscriber, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company newly
incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, is principally
engaged in investment holding
(ii) Target Co
(iii) Existing Shareholders
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having
made all reasonable enquiries, each of Target Co and the Existing
Shareholders is an Independent Third Party.
Capital Increase:
The Subscriber will own approximately 13.01% of the entire enlarged
issued capital of Target Co upon Completion.
Total consideration:
The consideration of HK$55,000,000 was arrived at after arm's length
negotiations amongst the parties and determined with reference to the
independent valuation referred to below and the audited net asset value of
Target Co in the amount of approximately RMB109,960,000 as at 31 July
2019.
According to an independent valuation carried out by Beijing Zhuoxin
Dahua Appraisal Company Limited* (北京卓信大華資產評估有限公
司), an independent certified public valuer in the PRC, the appraised
value of the entire equity interest in Target Co as at 31 July 2019 was
approximately RMB330,000,000, based on the market approach. Such
valuation was issued in accordance with the relevant valuation standards
in the PRC.
Payment terms:
The Group shall pay the amount of the capital contribution of
HK$55,000,000 in cash, subject to a provisional hazardous waste
treatment licence to be obtained by Target Co, on or before 31 December
2019.
Other term(s):
In addition to the normal and usual representations and undertakings
provided to the Company, Target Co shall submit applications to the
relevant Chinese industry and commerce administration authorities to
update the relevant registration, including the amended articles of
association of Target Co, within three business days following the
entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement.
2
INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The Company was incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in: (i) gold mining, exploration and trading of gold products in the PRC and (ii) provision of money lending services in Hong Kong.
INFORMATION ON TARGET CO
Target Co is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC in 2007 with a registered capital of RMB72,200,000 as at the date of this announcement. Target Co is principally engaged in: (i) comprehensive utilization of waste resources; (ii) procurement, processing, production and sales of metal scrap and metal-containing waste; (iii) trading in mineral products; and (iv) sales of metal materials. Target Co's processing and production facilities are located in Dexing City, Jiangxi Province, PRC.
Target Co owns a number of patents and an engineering and technology research center. Target Co is building a harmless waste residue and polymetallic comprehensive recycling manufacturing plant with an annual treatment capacity up to approximately 300,000 tons in Dexing Economic Development Zone in Jiangxi Province by two phases. The first phase of the manufacturing plant construction work is substantially completed.
Based on the audited financial statements of Target Co, (i) its net asset value as at 31 July 2019 stood at approximately RMB109,960,000; and (ii) its net loss before and after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approximately RMB18,745,000. Based on the unaudited financial statements of Target Co , its net loss before and after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2017 were approximately RMB18,469,000.
CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF TARGET CO
The shareholding structure of Target Co as at the date of this announcement and immediately after Completion is illustrated in the following table.
As at the date of this
Immediately after Completion
announcement
Approximate %
Approximate %
The Group
0.00
13.01
Existing Shareholder A
83.10
72.29
Existing Shareholder B
14.13
12.29
Existing Shareholder C
2.77
2.41
Total:
100.00
100.00
According to the Disclosure of Interests Form filed by OP Financial in respect of the Company, OP Financial held a security interest in 8,647,536,796 Shares representing 49.29% of the issued Shares as at 5 December 2018.
Existing Shareholder B is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the OP Financial.
3
REASONS FOR, AND BENEFITS OF, THE PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE
The Board is of the view that the Proposed Capital Increase is beneficial to the Group as it enables the Company to explore more business opportunities in the downstream business of the Group and expects to generate more profit in the future. Depending on the future performance of Target Co, the Company may consider investing more funds and/or resources in Target Co with a view to improving the financial condition of the Group.
The Board has approved the Capital Increase Agreement and the Proposed Capital Increase contemplated thereunder. The Directors (including the INEDs) consider the terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are on normal commercial terms and the transaction contemplated thereunder, are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATION
As the highest applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Proposed Capital Increase are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Proposed Capital Increase under the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"Board"
the board of Directors of the Company
"Capital Increase Agreement"
the capital increase agreement dated 2 September 2019 entered
into by and between the Subscriber and Target Co
"Company"
China Billion Resources Limited, a company incorporated in the
Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are
listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Completion"
completion of the Proposed Capital Increase pursuant to the
terms set out the Capital Increase Agreement
"connected person(s)"
with meanings ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
China Billion Resources Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:09:01 UTC