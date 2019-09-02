Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Billion Resources Ltd    0274   KYG2115F1155

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LTD

(0274)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TARGET CO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED

中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 274)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TARGET CO

THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 2 September 2019, the Group has entered into a Capital Increase Agreement with Target Co, pursuant to which the Subscriber, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to make a capital contribution in the amount of HK$55,000,000 in cash to the registered capital and the capital reserve of Target Co. Upon Completion, the Subscriber will own approximately 13.01% of Target Co's enlarged issued share capital.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Proposed Capital Increase are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Proposed Capital Increase under the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 2 September 2019, the Group has entered into the Capital Increase Agreement with Target Co, pursuant to which the Subscriber, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to make a capital contribution in the amount of HK$55,000,000 in cash to the registered capital and the capital reserve of Target Co. The total capital contribution of HK$55,000,000 to be made by the Subscriber will be converted into Renminbi based on the Central Parity Rate of People's Bank of China on the day of payment of which approximately RMB10,800,000 will be recorded in the registered capital, representing approximately 13.01% of Target Co's enlarged issued share capital, and the remaining fund will be recorded in the capital reserve of Target Co.

The funding of the Proposed Capital Increase may be financed by the Company's internal resources, issuing shares under the general mandate, loan arrangement or the combination of the above subject to the market conditions and the outcomes of the negotiations with potential investors.

1

THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

Date:

2 September 2019

Parties:

(i) Subscriber, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company newly

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, is principally

engaged in investment holding

(ii) Target Co

(iii) Existing Shareholders

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having

made all reasonable enquiries, each of Target Co and the Existing

Shareholders is an Independent Third Party.

Capital Increase:

The Subscriber will own approximately 13.01% of the entire enlarged

issued capital of Target Co upon Completion.

Total consideration:

The consideration of HK$55,000,000 was arrived at after arm's length

negotiations amongst the parties and determined with reference to the

independent valuation referred to below and the audited net asset value of

Target Co in the amount of approximately RMB109,960,000 as at 31 July

2019.

According to an independent valuation carried out by Beijing Zhuoxin

Dahua Appraisal Company Limited* (北京卓信大華資產評估有限公

), an independent certified public valuer in the PRC, the appraised

value of the entire equity interest in Target Co as at 31 July 2019 was

approximately RMB330,000,000, based on the market approach. Such

valuation was issued in accordance with the relevant valuation standards

in the PRC.

Payment terms:

The Group shall pay the amount of the capital contribution of

HK$55,000,000 in cash, subject to a provisional hazardous waste

treatment licence to be obtained by Target Co, on or before 31 December

2019.

Other term(s):

In addition to the normal and usual representations and undertakings

provided to the Company, Target Co shall submit applications to the

relevant Chinese industry and commerce administration authorities to

update the relevant registration, including the amended articles of

association of Target Co, within three business days following the

entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement.

2

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company was incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is an investment holding company and the Group is principally engaged in: (i) gold mining, exploration and trading of gold products in the PRC and (ii) provision of money lending services in Hong Kong.

INFORMATION ON TARGET CO

Target Co is a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC in 2007 with a registered capital of RMB72,200,000 as at the date of this announcement. Target Co is principally engaged in: (i) comprehensive utilization of waste resources; (ii) procurement, processing, production and sales of metal scrap and metal-containing waste; (iii) trading in mineral products; and (iv) sales of metal materials. Target Co's processing and production facilities are located in Dexing City, Jiangxi Province, PRC.

Target Co owns a number of patents and an engineering and technology research center. Target Co is building a harmless waste residue and polymetallic comprehensive recycling manufacturing plant with an annual treatment capacity up to approximately 300,000 tons in Dexing Economic Development Zone in Jiangxi Province by two phases. The first phase of the manufacturing plant construction work is substantially completed.

Based on the audited financial statements of Target Co, (i) its net asset value as at 31 July 2019 stood at approximately RMB109,960,000; and (ii) its net loss before and after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2018 were approximately RMB18,745,000. Based on the unaudited financial statements of Target Co , its net loss before and after taxation for the year ended 31 December 2017 were approximately RMB18,469,000.

CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF TARGET CO

The shareholding structure of Target Co as at the date of this announcement and immediately after Completion is illustrated in the following table.

As at the date of this

Immediately after Completion

announcement

Approximate %

Approximate %

The Group

0.00

13.01

Existing Shareholder A

83.10

72.29

Existing Shareholder B

14.13

12.29

Existing Shareholder C

2.77

2.41

Total:

100.00

100.00

According to the Disclosure of Interests Form filed by OP Financial in respect of the Company, OP Financial held a security interest in 8,647,536,796 Shares representing 49.29% of the issued Shares as at 5 December 2018.

Existing Shareholder B is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the OP Financial.

3

REASONS FOR, AND BENEFITS OF, THE PROPOSED CAPITAL INCREASE

The Board is of the view that the Proposed Capital Increase is beneficial to the Group as it enables the Company to explore more business opportunities in the downstream business of the Group and expects to generate more profit in the future. Depending on the future performance of Target Co, the Company may consider investing more funds and/or resources in Target Co with a view to improving the financial condition of the Group.

The Board has approved the Capital Increase Agreement and the Proposed Capital Increase contemplated thereunder. The Directors (including the INEDs) consider the terms of the Capital Increase Agreement are on normal commercial terms and the transaction contemplated thereunder, are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

As the highest applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Proposed Capital Increase are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Proposed Capital Increase under the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Capital Increase Agreement"

the capital increase agreement dated 2 September 2019 entered

into by and between the Subscriber and Target Co

"Company"

China Billion Resources Limited, a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are

listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Completion"

completion of the Proposed Capital Increase pursuant to the

terms set out the Capital Increase Agreement

"connected person(s)"

with meanings ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Existing Shareholder A"

Hangzhou Efine Investment Limited Partnership* (杭州鏵沃益

仹 投 資 合 夥 企 業 （ 有 限 合 夥 ） ), a limited partnership

incorporated in the PRC, is principally engaged in investment

holding

"Existing Shareholder B"

OP Felicity Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong

with limited liability, is principally engaged in investment

holding

4

"Existing Shareholder C"

Gold Rush Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability, is principally engaged in general trading,

trading in electronic products and investment holding

"Existing Shareholders"

collectively Existing Shareholder A, Existing Shareholder B and

Existing Shareholder C

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third

any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate

Party(ies)"

beneficial owner(s) whom, to the best of the Director's

knowledge, information and belief and having made all

reasonable enquiries, are third parties independent of the

Company and its connected persons pursuant to the Listing

Rules

"INED(s)"

independent non-executive director(s) of the Company

"NED(s)"

non-executive director(s) of the Company

"OP Financial"

OP Financial Limited (formerly known as OP Financial

Investments Limited) is a company incorporated in the Cayman

Islands with limited liability, which shares are traded on the

Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Target Co"

Dexing Efine Nonferrous Metal Regeneration Co., Limited*(

興市 益豐 再 生有 色金 屬 有限 責任 公 司 ), a limited liability

company incorporated in the PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Proposed Capital Increase"

the proposed capital contribution by the Subscriber in the

amount of HK$55,000,000 to the registered capital and the

capital reserve of Target Co pursuant to the Capital Increase

Agreement

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purpose of this

announcement, shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shares"

the ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the issued share capital

of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the issued Shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

5

"Subscriber"

China Billion International Engineering Management Limited, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Hong

Kong

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board of

China Billion Resources Limited

Qiao Bingya

Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive directors:

Non-executive directors:

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. Qiao Bingya (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Zhang Jing

Mr. Cai Jianhua

Mr. Zhang Yiwen (Chief executive officer)

Mr. Zhang Wei

Mr. Ho Wing Chung

Mr. Zhang Li

Mr. Xie Qiangming

* for identification purposes only

6

Disclaimer

China Billion Resources Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 11:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LT
07:10aDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION : Subscription of equity interest in target co
PU
04/26CHINA BILLION RESOURCES : C Billion Res year loss widens to HK$72.74m; no div
AQ
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL ..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Proxy form
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Circulars - (1) MAJOR TRANSACTION - DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS R..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Monthly Returns MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - MAJOR TRANSACTION - FURTHER DELA..
PU
2018GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVI..
PU
2018CHINA BILLION RESOURCES : plans to issue convertible bonds
AQ
More news
Chart CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
China Billion Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Qi Zuo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Bo Long Chairman
Yi-Chung Chen Executive Director
Shuang Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jie Xiao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LTD-23.08%38
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%79 741
AIR LIQUIDE16.78%59 483
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD30.10%41 936
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-6.95%25 941
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP59.74%19 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group