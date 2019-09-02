Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED

中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 274)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN TARGET CO

THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the highest applicable percentage ratios under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in relation to the Proposed Capital Increase are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Proposed Capital Increase under the Capital Increase Agreement constitutes a disclosable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 2 September 2019, the Group has entered into the Capital Increase Agreement with Target Co, pursuant to which the Subscriber, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has agreed to make a capital contribution in the amount of HK$55,000,000 in cash to the registered capital and the capital reserve of Target Co. The total capital contribution of HK$55,000,000 to be made by the Subscriber will be converted into Renminbi based on the Central Parity Rate of People's Bank of China on the day of payment of which approximately RMB10,800,000 will be recorded in the registered capital, representing approximately 13.01% of Target Co's enlarged issued share capital, and the remaining fund will be recorded in the capital reserve of Target Co.

The funding of the Proposed Capital Increase may be financed by the Company's internal resources, issuing shares under the general mandate, loan arrangement or the combination of the above subject to the market conditions and the outcomes of the negotiations with potential investors.