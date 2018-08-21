Global Green Tech : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED 中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 274)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors ("Board") of China Billion Resources Limited ("Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 31 August 2018 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of China Billion Resources Limited

Long Xiaobo Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 21 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Independent non-executive directors: Mr. Cai Jianhua Mr. Zuo Weiqi (Chief executive officer) Mr. Ho Wing Chung Mr. Chen Yi-chung Ms. Liu Shuang Mr. Xiao Jie Mr. Xie Qiangming Mr. Zhang Li Executive directors:

Non-executive directors:Mr. Long Xiaobo (Chairman of the Board) Mr. Ng Kwok Kei Sammy

Mr. Wong Wa Tak Barry