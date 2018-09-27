Global Green Tech : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED 中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 274)

VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors ("Board") of China Billion Resources Limited ("Company").

The Board is aware of rumors about Mr. Zhang Li ("Mr. Zhang"), the executive director of the Company, has been assisting in an investigation by the public security authority in Gansu Province, China, but up to the date of this announcement, the Company has not received any written materials from Chinese government regarding this issue, therefore, the incident has not been confirmed.

The Company was informed that the incident may relate to a civil litigation, in which Mr. Zhang was the legal representative of one of the defendants. Base on a copy of the judgement of the relevant case received by the Company, the case had been ruled by the People's Court of Futian District, Shenzhen City, China on 31 January 2018, that it had refused to accept the case and accordingly dismissed the plaintiff's claim due to the lack of factual and legal basis for litigation. However, it appears that some related parties unsatisfied with the judgment and reported to the local public security department of their place of residence of Gansu Province. The Company has reached Mr. Zhang later this afternoon and understands that Mr. Zhang is assisting in an investigation by local relevant authority. Mr. Zhang has returned to Shenzhen.

The Company confirmed that the investigation is not related to Company's business or Mr. Zhang's current position in the Company. The Company will continue monitoring the matter and will make further announcement if there is any significant development.

By order of the Board of China Billion Resources Limited

Long Xiaobo Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive directors:

Non-executive directors:Mr. Long Xiaobo (Chairman of the Board) Mr. Zhang JingMr. Zuo Weiqi (Chief executive officer) Mr. Chen Yi-chung

Mr. Xiao Jie

Mr. Zhang Li

Mr. Zhang WeiIndependent non-executive directors: Mr. Cai Jianhua

Mr. Ho Wing Chung Ms. Liu Shuang Mr. Xie Qiangming