Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Billion Resources Ltd    0274   KYG2115F1155

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LTD (0274)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Global Green Tech : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 01:56am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LIMITED 中富資源有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 274)

VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors ("Board") of China Billion Resources Limited ("Company").

The Board is aware of rumors about Mr. Zhang Li ("Mr. Zhang"), the executive director of the Company, has been assisting in an investigation by the public security authority in Gansu Province, China, but up to the date of this announcement, the Company has not received any written materials from Chinese government regarding this issue, therefore, the incident has not been confirmed.

The Company was informed that the incident may relate to a civil litigation, in which Mr. Zhang was the legal representative of one of the defendants. Base on a copy of the judgement of the relevant case received by the Company, the case had been ruled by the People's Court of Futian District, Shenzhen City, China on 31 January 2018, that it had refused to accept the case and accordingly dismissed the plaintiff's claim due to the lack of factual and legal basis for litigation. However, it appears that some related parties unsatisfied with the judgment and reported to the local public security department of their place of residence of Gansu Province. The Company has reached Mr. Zhang later this afternoon and understands that Mr. Zhang is assisting in an investigation by local relevant authority. Mr. Zhang has returned to Shenzhen.

The Company confirmed that the investigation is not related to Company's business or Mr. Zhang's current position in the Company. The Company will continue monitoring the matter and will make further announcement if there is any significant development.

By order of the Board of China Billion Resources Limited

Long Xiaobo Chairman of the Board

Hong Kong, 26 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive directors:

Non-executive directors:Mr. Long Xiaobo (Chairman of the Board) Mr. Zhang JingMr. Zuo Weiqi (Chief executive officer) Mr. Chen Yi-chung

Mr. Xiao Jie

Mr. Zhang Li

Mr. Zhang WeiIndependent non-executive directors: Mr. Cai Jianhua

Mr. Ho Wing Chung Ms. Liu Shuang Mr. Xie Qiangming

Disclaimer

China Billion Resources Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LT
01:56aGLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - VOLUNTARY CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCE..
PU
08/31GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR..
PU
08/21GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
07/18GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-E..
PU
05/25GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL M..
PU
05/02GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - NON-COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 3.10A O..
PU
04/24GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
04/24GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Proxy Forms PROXY FORM
PU
04/18GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTO..
PU
2017GLOBAL GREEN TECH : Announcements and Notices - INSIDE INFORMATION
PU
More news
Chart CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
China Billion Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Qi Zuo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Bo Long Chairman
Yi-Chung Chen Executive Director
Shuang Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Jie Xiao Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BILLION RESOURCES LTD5.26%0
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 651
AIR LIQUIDE4.62%55 361
PRAXAIR7.64%46 892
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-5.00%40 801
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-15.62%37 917
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.