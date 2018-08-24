China Biologic Products : Leading Investor Group Issues Statement Following China Biologic’s Dilutive Private Placement of Shares

A consortium composed of Mr. David (Xiaoying) Gao, GL Capital Group,
Bank of China Group Investment Limited and CDH Investments (the
“Consortium”) today issued the following statement following China
Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.’s (“China Biologic” or the “Company”)
(NASDAQ: CBPO) decision to conduct a dilutive private placement and
reject the Consortium’s non-binding proposal to acquire all of the
outstanding common shares of the Company for US$118.00 per share in
cash. The Consortium’s proposal represented an approximate 30% premium
to China Biologic’s closing share price on August 16, 2018, the last
trading day before its proposal was conveyed.
“We are deeply disappointed that China Biologic's Board has rejected our
compelling proposal to deliver immediate and significant value to all
shareholders. Instead of meaningfully engaging with us, the Board has
hastily arranged a private placement of shares to a select handful of
investors, including a fund affiliated with the Chairman, at a steep
discount to the price that we proposed, substantially diluting the
remainder of the Company's shareholders. We will evaluate all our
options, including legal action, to hold the Board accountable and
ensure that they act in the best interests of all shareholders.”
Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to the Consortium, Skadden,
Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as its U.S. legal advisor, and
Conyers, Dill & Pearman is acting as its Cayman Islands legal advisor.
