China Biologic Products : receives offer to be taken private at $120 a share

09/18/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

(Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had received an offer from a consortium of buyers that will pay $1.93 billion in cash to buy shares that they do not already own to take the company private.

Shares of the company, which develops plasma-based therapies and was listed on the Nasdaq in 2009, were up 7% after market.

The offer of $120 per share represents a premium of 16.3% to China Biologic's Wednesday close of $103.10, valuing the company at $4.59 billion.

The buyer group includes Beachhead Holdings Ltd, CITIC Capital China Partners IV LP, PW Medtech Group Ltd, Parfield Intern
ational Ltd, HH Sum-XXII Holdings Ltd and V-Sciences Investments Pte Ltd. (https://reut.rs/2mnFvlQ)

These companies in aggregate already beneficially own 58% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of the company, it said.

In August 2018, China Biologic rejected a $3.9 b
illion offer from a consortium led by its former chief executive officer. (https://reut.rs/2BKMZXo)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Stephen Coates)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 502 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 146 M
Finance 2019 937 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,99x
EV / Sales2020 5,92x
Capitalization 3 947 M
