China Biologic Products : receives offer to be taken private at $120 a share

Shares of the company, which develops plasma-based therapies and was listed on the Nasdaq in 2009, were up 7% after market.

The offer of $120 per share represents a premium of 16.3% to China Biologic's Wednesday close of $103.10, valuing the company at $4.59 billion.

The buyer group includes Beachhead Holdings Ltd, CITIC Capital China Partners IV LP, PW Medtech Group Ltd, Parfield Intern

ational Ltd, HH Sum-XXII Holdings Ltd and V-Sciences Investments Pte Ltd. (https://reut.rs/2mnFvlQ)

These companies in aggregate already beneficially own 58% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of the company, it said.

In August 2018, China Biologic rejected a $3.9 b

illion offer from a consortium led by its former chief executive officer. (https://reut.rs/2BKMZXo)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Stephen Coates)