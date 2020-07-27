Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/24
1.13 HKD   0.00%
CHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Announcement profit alert
PU
06/02CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16CHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Board meeting notification
PU
China BlueChemical : ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT ALERT

07/27/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China BlueChemical Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform its shareholders and potential investors that, based on information currently available, the Board expects the Group to record a net profit attributable to owners of the Company approximately from RMB295 million to RMB325 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the net profit attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB549 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The principal factors contributing to the decrease in the expected net profit attributable to owners of the Company are the decrease in the prices of the Company's main products, such as methanol, urea and etc. In addition, as of the date of this announcement, in relation to the disposal of the Company's 49% equity interests in Shanxi Hualu Yangpoquan Coal Mining Co., Ltd.* (山西華鹿陽坡泉煤礦有限公司) and 51% equity interests and creditors' rights of RMB61.47502275 million in CNOOC Hualu Shanxi Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.* (中海油華鹿山西煤炭化工有限公司) through listing-for-sales on China Beijing Equity Exchange (the ''Disposal''), the transferee, i.e., Hequ Taiyang Coal Industry Co., Ltd. (河曲縣泰陽煤業有限公司), excluding the guarantee already paid by it, has not paid the remaining consideration of the Disposal, and the potential gain in relation to the Disposal is not included in the above expected net profit.

- 1 -

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Company's management according to the latest unaudited management accounts of the Group. Detailed financial information of the Group will be disclosed in its 2020 interim report.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China BlueChemical Ltd.*

Wu Xiaoxia

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive director of the Company is Mr. Wang Weimin, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Meng Jun and Mr. Guo Xinjun, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Karen Lee Kit Ying, Mr. Eddie Lee Kwan Hung and Mr. Yu Changchun.

  • For identification purpose only.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China BlueChemical Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 11:40:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 10 428 M 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net income 2020 647 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net Debt 2020 2 187 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,71x
Yield 2020 5,84%
Capitalization 4 714 M 672 M 673 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 745
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
China BlueChemical Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,67 CNY
Last Close Price 1,02 CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,7%
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Min Wang Chairman
Quan Rong Tang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Xia Wu Chief Financial Officer, Joint Secretary & VP
Kwan Hung Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kit Ying Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.-41.15%672
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY37.54%8 106
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.13.38%7 964
ICL GROUP LTD-31.94%4 732
PHOSAGRO8.51%4 717
UPL LIMITED-22.34%4 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
