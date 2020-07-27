China BlueChemical : ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3983)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China BlueChemical Ltd.* (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform its shareholders and potential investors that, based on information currently available, the Board expects the Group to record a net profit attributable to owners of the Company approximately from RMB295 million to RMB325 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 as compared to the net profit attributable to owners of the Company of approximately RMB549 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The principal factors contributing to the decrease in the expected net profit attributable to owners of the Company are the decrease in the prices of the Company's main products, such as methanol, urea and etc. In addition, as of the date of this announcement, in relation to the disposal of the Company's 49% equity interests in Shanxi Hualu Yangpoquan Coal Mining Co., Ltd.* (山西華鹿陽坡泉煤礦有限公司) and 51% equity interests and creditors' rights of RMB61.47502275 million in CNOOC Hualu Shanxi Coal Chemical Co., Ltd.* (中海油華鹿山西煤炭化工有限公司) through listing-for-sales on China Beijing Equity Exchange (the ''Disposal''), the transferee, i.e., Hequ Taiyang Coal Industry Co., Ltd. (河曲縣泰陽煤業有限公司), excluding the guarantee already paid by it, has not paid the remaining consideration of the Disposal, and the potential gain in relation to the Disposal is not included in the above expected net profit.