CHINA BLUECHEMICAL LTD.

(3983)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China BlueChemical : Notification Letter and Request Form to Registered Shareholders

0
11/27/2019 | 04:08am EST

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code/股份代號: 3983)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

27 November 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China BlueChemical Ltd.* (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular for the Extraordinary General Meeting ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.chinabluechem.com.cnand the HKEXnews website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or browsing through the HKEXnews website.

Shareholders are entitled at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications(Note) either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in the English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the " H Share Registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinabluechem.com.cnor the website of HKEXnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via website but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, or send an email to chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China BlueChemical Ltd.*

Wu Xiaoxia

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

  • For identification purpose only

各 位 股 東 ：

中 海 石 油 化 學 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中、英 文 版 本 已 登 載 於 本 公 司 網 站（ www.chinabluechem.com.cn）及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 (「 香 港 交 易 所 」)披 露 易 網 站 （ www.hkexnews.hk）， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 （ 如 適 用 ）。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本、或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本、或 同 時 收 取 中、英 文 印 刷 本，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本，請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 ， 而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 （ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 文 件 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk送 交 到

  1. 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇。如 股 東 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ）但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件，股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求，我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五（ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ）上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵

chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk

代 表

中 海 石 油 化 學 股 份 有 限 公 司

公 司 秘 書

吳 曉 霞

2 0 1 9 1 1 2 7

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同審計報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通 函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。

  • 僅供識別

CBMH-27112019-1(0)

the Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

CCS6880CBMH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China BlueChemical Ltd.* (the "Company")

致：

中海石油化學股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 3983)

（股份代號： 3983

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M 樓

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications # of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取公司通訊文件#

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes) (請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to read the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies; OR

瀏覽在本公司網站刊發之公司通訊文件網上版本，以代替印刷本；

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.

假如你從公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填 妥所有資 料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯 名股東，則 本申 請表 格須 由 該名 於本 公 司股 東名 冊 上就 聯名 持 有 股份 其 姓 名 位列 首 位 的 股東 簽 署 ， 方為 有 效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本 表格作出超 過一 項選 擇、 或 未有 作出 選 擇、 或未 有 簽署 、或 在 其 他方 面 填 寫 不正 確 ， 則 本 表 格將 會 作 廢 。
  4. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to shareholders of the Com pany until you notify otherwise by reasonable notice in writing
    (not less than 7 days) to the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
    Wanchai, Hong Kong or by ema il to chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk.
    上述指 示適用於日 後寄 發予 本公 司 股東 之所 有 公司 通訊 文 件， 直至 閣 下發 出 合 理 時間 (不 少 於 7)的 書 面 通 知予 本 公 司 H股 股份 過 戶 登 記處 香 港 中 央證 券 登 記有 限

公司， 地址為香港 灣仔 皇后 大道 東 183號 合和 中心 17M樓或 以 電郵 發 送 至 chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk另作 選 擇 為 止。

5. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language and means of receipt of Corporate Communications at any time by re asonable notice in writing (not less than 7 days) to the H Share Registrar (at the above address) or by email to chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

股東有 權隨時發出 合理 時間 (不少 於 7)的 書面 通 知予 H股 股 份過 戶 登 記 處 (地址 如 上 )或 以電 郵 發 送 至 chinabluechemical.ecom@computershare.com.hk，要求 更改 有關公司通 訊文件 的語言版本 及收 取方 式。

6. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.

為免存 疑，任何在 本申 請表 格上 的 額外 手寫 指 示， 本公 司 將不 予處 理 。

  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the report of the board of directors, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, a summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同審計報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；

  • (f) 代表委任表格。

  • For identification purpose only
    僅供識別

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27112019 1 0

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

China BlueChemical Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:07:05 UTC
