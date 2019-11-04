China Chengtong Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Lessee and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties, and the Lessee is principally engaged in the business of investment in transportation construction, provision of car park management services and rental of automobile.

Subject matter

Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions as set out in the Finance Lease Agreement (including but not limited to the obtaining of all necessary approvals by the Lessee in relation to the Finance Lease Arrangement and the signing by the Guarantor and the coming into effect of the relevant guarantee agreement), Chengtong Financial Leasing will purchase the Facilities from the Lessee at the Purchase Price of RMB100.00 million (equivalent to approximately HK$110.00 million), and the Facilities will be leased back to the Lessee for a period of three (3) years ("Lease Term") from the date on which the Purchase Price is paid by Chengtong Financial Leasing.

If any of the conditions are not satisfied on or before 31 December 2019, Chengtong Financial Leasing shall have the right to unilaterally terminate the Finance Lease Agreement.

Purchase Price

The Purchase Price of RMB100.00 million (equivalent to approximately HK$110.00 million) was agreed between Chengtong Financial Leasing and the Lessee with reference to the appraised value of the Facilities as at 26 October 2019 which amounted to approximately RMB106.35 million (equivalent to approximately HK$116.99 million).

The Purchase Price will be satisfied by the internal resources of the Group.

Lease payment

The total amount of lease payment over the Lease Term is estimated to be approximately RMB111.95 million (equivalent to approximately HK$123.15 million) (subject to changes of the benchmark lending rate published by the PBOC from time to time in respect of a three-year loan) which shall be paid by the Lessee to Chengtong Financial Leasing in twelve (12) equal instalments on a quarterly basis during the Lease Term.