China Chengtong Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT

The total amount of lease payment is calculated on the then outstanding lease principal payment amount (being initially the amount of Purchase Price to be paid by Chengtong Financial Leasing) with a fixed annual return rate of 7.162%. The return rate has been agreed after arm's length negotiations between the parties with reference to the Purchase Price payable by Chengtong Financial Leasing for the purchase of the Facilities and the credit risks associated with the Finance Lease Arrangement.

Lessee's right to repurchase the Facilities

Upon the expiry of the Lease Term, subject to the Lessee having paid all the lease payment and any other payables (if any) to Chengtong Financial Leasing in accordance with the terms of the Finance Lease Agreement, the Lessee shall have the right to repurchase the Facilities at a nominal consideration of RMB1.00.

Security money

The Lessee agrees to pay a sum of RMB5 million (equivalent to approximately HK$5.55 million) as security money for the performance of its obligations under the Finance Lease Agreement. If the Lessee fails to fully perform any obligation under the Finance Lease Agreement, Chengtong Financial Leasing has the right to apply the security money to set off against any amount owed by the Lessee to it in the following order: overdue interest, other payables, damages (if any), lease payment and repurchase price. If the Lessee has fully performed all its obligations under the Finance Lease Agreement, Chengtong Financial Leasing shall, within 10 working days, return the security money to the Lessee or use the security money to set off against the lease payment for the last corresponding period. The security money shall not bear any interest.

Guarantee

The Guarantor has provided a guarantee in favour of Chengtong Financial Leasing for all amounts payable by the Lessee under the Finance Lease Agreement, including but not limited to the lease payment, damages and other payables. The guarantee is irrevocable and continuing in nature.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Guarantor is principally engaged in the business of construction of urban

infrastructure, development and operation of land, water supply and construction of public housing, and the Guarantor and its ultimate beneficial owners (being 仙桃市人民政府國有資 產監督管理委員會 and 國開發展基金有限公司) are Independent Third Parties.