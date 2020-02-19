China Chengtong Development : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - FINANCE LEASE ARRANGEMENT

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Lessee and its ultimate beneficial owners (being 成都市青白江區國有資產監督 管理和金融工作局,國開證券股份有限公司 and 成都怡都建設投資有限公司) are Independent

Third Parties, and the Lessee is principally engaged in the business of construction of transportation infrastructure in Qingbaijiang District of Chengdu City, the PRC, trading of sandstone and real estate leasing.

Subject matter

Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions as set out in the Finance Lease Agreement (including but not limited to the obtaining of all necessary approvals by the Lessee in relation to the Finance Lease Arrangement, the signing by the Guarantor and the coming into effect of the relevant guarantee agreement, and the payment of the security money (as set out below) by the Lessee), Chengtong Financial Leasing will purchase the Facilities from the Lessee at the Purchase Price of RMB100 million (equivalent to approximately HK$111 million), and the Facilities will be leased back to the Lessee for a period of five (5) years ("Lease Term") from the date on which the Purchase Price is paid by Chengtong Financial Leasing.

If any of the conditions are not satisfied on or before 31 March 2020, Chengtong Financial Leasing shall have the right to unilaterally terminate the Finance Lease Agreement.

Purchase Price

The Purchase Price of RMB100 million (equivalent to approximately HK$111 million) was agreed between Chengtong Financial Leasing and the Lessee with reference to the appraised value of the Facilities as at 12 February 2020 which amounted to approximately RMB101.16 million (equivalent to approximately HK$112.29 million).

The Purchase Price will be satisfied by the internal resources of the Group.

Lease payment

The total amount of lease payment over the Lease Term is estimated to be approximately RMB122.53 million (equivalent to approximately HK$136.01 million) which shall be paid by the Lessee to Chengtong Financial Leasing in twenty (20) equal instalments on a quarterly basis during the Lease Term.