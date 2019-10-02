China Chuanglian Education Financial : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE

10/02/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited

中 國 創 聯 教 育 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2371)

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (the "Company") would like to announce that, Mr. Hu Dingdong ("Mr. Hu") has been appointed as the chief executive of the Company ("Chief Executive") with effect from 2 October 2019.

The biographical details of Mr. Hu are set out as follows:

Mr. Hu Dingdong, aged 53, obtained a master's degree in finance from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in China. He has over 20 years of experience in securities investment, risk investment and investment banking, and was involved in the capital restructuring, reorganization, initial public offering and rights issue of a number of companies. He once held various positions in a number of companies, including the general manager of Tianjin Securities Trading Department under Deyang Trust & Investment Corporation* (德陽信託投資公司天津證券交易營業部), the deputy general manager of Shenzhen Management Headquarters of Anshan Securities Co., Ltd.* (鞍山證券公司深圳管 理總部), the general manger of the Business Department of Beijing Securities Co., Ltd.* (北京證券有限公司營業部), and the general manager of Beijing Business Department of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.* (招商證券股份有限公司北京營業部). In addition, he was once the director and vice-president of Chongqing Blue Ocean Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd.* (重慶藍洋融資擔保股份有限公司), the legal person and president of Chongqing Lanyang Small Loan Co., Ltd.* (重慶藍洋小額貸款股份有限公司), and an independent director of Beijing Shenhua New Capital Co., Ltd.* (北京深華新股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Besides, he was once a member of the Fourth Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (the "CPPCC") Committee of Chongqing and a member of the Fourteenth CPPCC Committee of Yubei District, Chongqing. Currently, He is an executive director of Fortune Union Financial Holdings (Asia Pacific)

Ltd.* and the chairman of board of director of Heying Small Loan (Chongqing) Co. Ltd.* (合盈小額貸款（重慶）有限公司). Having accumulated extensive experience in investment, law and risk management, he is familiar with the relevant laws and policies both domestically and abroad and can accurately and timely grasp the direction of market development.

Mr. Hu has no fixed term of service with the Company as the Chief Executive. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hu is entitled to an emolument as the Chief Executive at HK$100,000 per month which was determined upon negotiation between Mr. Hu and the Company at arm's length on the basis of his previous experience, professional qualifications, responsibilities to be involved in the Company, the amount of time to be devoted to the Company's business, the financial position of the Company and the prevailing market rate.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hu does not have any interest in the Shares of the Company (the "Shares"), underlying Shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, (i) Mr. Hu has not held any other directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) he has not held any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries; (iii) he does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company and (iv) no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Hu for serving his new position in the Company.

By order of the Board

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited

Lu Xing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lu Xing (Chairman), Mr. Li Jia, Mr. Wu Xiaodong, Mr. Wang Cheng and Mr. Xu Dayong as executive Directors; and Mr. Leung Siu Kee, Mr. Wu Yalin and Ms. Wang Shuping as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Chuanglian Education Group Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:38:04 UTC
