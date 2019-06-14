China Chuanglian Education Fncl : Memorandum and Articles of Association

Memorandum and Articles of Association of China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (中國創聯教育金融集團有限公司) (Adopted pursuant to written resolutions passed on 31 October 2004, Special Resolutions passed on 17 May 2006, a Special Resolution passed on 29 May 2008, an Ordinary Resolution passed on 16 November 2009, Special Resolutions passed on 27 December 2013, a Special Resolution passed on 28 June 2017 And a Special Resolution passed on 14 June 2019) This is a consolidated version of the memorandum and articles of association which has incorporated all the changes made up to 14 June 2019 and has not been formally adopted by shareholders at a general meeting. If there is any inconsistency between the English and Chinese versions of this memorandum and articles of association, the English version shall prevail.

THE COMPANIES LAW (REVISED) COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION OF China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (中國創聯教育金融集團有限公司) 1. The name of the Company is China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (中國創聯教育金融集團有限 公司). 2 The Registered Office of the Company shall be at the offices of Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, Century Yard, Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681GT, George Town, Grand Cayman, British West Indies. Subject to the following provisions of this Memorandum, the objects for which the Company is established are unrestricted and shall include, but without limitation: to act and to perform all the functions of a holding company in all its branches and to co-ordinate the policy and administration of any subsidiary company or companies wherever incorporated or carrying on business or of any group of companies of which the Company or any subsidiary company is a member or which are in any manner controlled directly or indirectly by the Company; to act as an investment company and for that purpose to acquire and hold upon any terms and, either in the name of the Company or that of any nominee, shares, stock, debentures, debenture stock, annuities, notes, mortgages, bonds, obligations and securities, foreign exchange, foreign currency deposits and commodities, issued or guaranteed by any company wherever incorporated or carrying on business, or by any government, sovereign, ruler, commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, by original subscription, tender, purchase, exchange, underwriting, participation in syndicates or in any other manner and whether or not fully paid up, and to make payments thereon as called up or in advance of calls or otherwise and to subscribe for the same, whether conditionally or absolutely, and to hold the same with a view to investment, but with the power to vary any investments, and to exercise and enforce all rights and powers conferred by or incident to the ownership thereof, and to invest and deal with the moneys of the Company not immediately required upon such securities and in such manner as may be from time to time determined. Subject to the following provisions of this Memorandum, the Company shall have and be capable of exercising all the functions of a natural person of full capacity irrespective of any question of corporate benefit, as provided by Section 27(2) of The Companies Law (Revised).

5. If the Company is exempted, it shall not trade in the Cayman Islands with any person, firm or corporation except in furtherance of the business of the Company carried on outside the Cayman Islands; provided that nothing in this clause shall be construed as to prevent the Company effecting and concluding contracts in the Cayman Islands, and exercising in the Cayman Islands all of its powers necessary for the carrying on of its business outside the Cayman Islands. The liability of each member is limited to the amount from time to time unpaid on such member's shares. The share capital of the Company is HK$1,200,000,000 divided into 100,000,000,000 ordinary shares of a nominal or par value of HK$0.01 each and 2,000,000,000 preferred shares of a nominal or par value of HK$0.10 each with terms as set out in Article 15A of the Articles of Association of the Company , with power for the Company insofar as is permitted by law to redeem or purchase any of its shares and to increase or reduce the said capital subject to the provisions of the Companies Law (Revised) and the Articles of Association and to issue any part of its capital, whether original, redeemed or increased with or without any preference, priority or special privilege or subject to any postponement of rights or to any conditions or restrictions and so that unless the conditions of issue shall otherwise expressly declare every issue of shares whether stated to be preference or otherwise shall be subject to the powers hereinbefore contained.

The Companies Law (Revised) Company Limited by Shares ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (中國創聯教育金融集團有限公司) (Adopted pursuant to written resolutions passed on 31 October 2004, Special Resolutions passed on 17 May 2006, a Special Resolution passed on 29 May 2008, an Ordinary Resolution passed on 16 November 2009, Special Resolutions passed on 27 December 2013, a Special Resolution passed on 28 June 2017 And a Special Resolution passed on 14 June 2019)

INDEX SUBJECT Article No. Table A 1 Interpretation 2 Share Capital 3 Alteration Of Capital 4-7 Share Rights 8-9 Variation Of Rights 10-11 Shares 12-15 Share Certificates 16-21 Lien 22-24 Calls On Shares 25-33 Forfeiture Of Shares 34-42 Register Of Members 43-44 Record Dates 45 Transfer Of Shares 46-51 Transmission Of Shares 52-54 Untraceable Members 55 General Meetings 56-58 Notice Of General Meetings 59-60 Proceedings At General Meetings 61-65 Voting 66-77 Proxies 78-83 Corporations Acting By Representatives 84 Written Resolutions Of Members 85 Board Of Directors 86 Retirement Of Directors 87-88 Disqualification Of Directors 89 Executive Directors 90-91 Alternate Directors 92-95 Directors' Fees And Expenses 96-99 Directors' Interests 100-103 General Powers Of The Directors 104-109 Borrowing Powers 110-113 Proceedings Of The Directors 114-123 Managers 124-126 Officers 127-130 Register of Directors and Officers 131 Minutes 132

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.