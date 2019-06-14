China Chuanglian Education Fncl : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited

中 國 創 聯 教 育 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2371)

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019

At the annual general meeting of China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (the "Company") held on 14 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2019 were taken by poll.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, namely Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote- taking. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM: