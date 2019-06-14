Log in
CHINA CHUANGLIAN EDUCATION FNCL GRP LTD

(2371)
China Chuanglian Education Fncl : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019

06/14/2019 | 11:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited

中 國 創 聯 教 育 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2371)

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019

At the annual general meeting of China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (the "Company") held on 14 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2019 were taken by poll.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, namely Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote- taking. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the audited

977,796,625

0

consolidated financial statements and reports

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

of the directors and auditor of the Company

for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

(i)

To re-elect Mr. Xu Dayong as executive

977,796,625

0

director of the Company.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

(ii)

To re-elect Mr. Leung Sui Kee as

977,796,625

0

independent non-executive director of the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

Company.

(iii)

To re-elect Mr. Wu Yalin as independent

977,796,625

0

non-executive director of the Company.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

(iv)

To re-elect Ms. Wang Shuping as

977,796,625

0

independent non-executive director of the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

Company.

(v)

To authorise the board of directors to fix

977,796,625

0

the directors' remuneration.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

- 1 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

3.

To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited

977,796,625

0

as the Company's auditor and authorise the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

board of directors to fix their remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of

977,796,625

0

the Company to allot and issue additional

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

shares of the Company.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the directors of

977,796,625

0

the Company to repurchase issued shares of

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

the Company.

6.

Conditional on the passing of resolutions no.

977,796,625

0

4 and no. 5 to extend the general mandate

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

granted by resolution no. 4 by adding thereto

the shares repurchased pursuant to the general

mandate granted by resolution no. 5.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

7.

To consider and approve the amendments to

977,796,625

0

the Articles of Association as illustrated in the

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

circular

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 6, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As not less than three-fourths of the votes were cast in favour of the above special resolution numbered 7, this resolution was duly passed as special resolution.

As at the date of AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 4,968,510,578 shares, which is the total number of shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM and there were no shares entitling the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote only against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

Amendments to the Articles of Association

Upon approval at the AGM, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were duly passed as a special resolution with effect from the date of the AGM. For details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Associations, please refer to the Circular dated 29 April 2019.

- 2 -

No shareholder of the Company was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholder of the Company has indicated in the circular of the Company dated 29 April 2019 that he/she intended to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

By order of the Board

China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited

Lu Xing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lu Xing (Chairman), Mr. Li Jia, Mr. Wu Xiaodong, Mr. Wang Cheng and Mr. Xu Dayong as executive Directors; and Mr. Leung Siu Kee, Mr. Wu Yalin and Ms. Wang Shuping as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Chuanglian Education Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:13:08 UTC
