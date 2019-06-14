China Chuanglian Education Fncl : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019
0
06/14/2019 | 11:14am EDT
China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited
中 國 創 聯 教 育 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2371)
POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 14 JUNE 2019
At the annual general meeting of China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (the "Company") held on 14 June 2019 (the "AGM"), all proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 29 April 2019 were taken by poll.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, namely Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote- taking. Set out below are the poll results in respect of the respective resolutions put to the vote at the AGM:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the audited
977,796,625
0
consolidated financial statements and reports
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
of the directors and auditor of the Company
for the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.
(i)
To re-elect Mr. Xu Dayong as executive
977,796,625
0
director of the Company.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
(ii)
To re-elect Mr. Leung Sui Kee as
977,796,625
0
independent non-executive director of the
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
Company.
(iii)
To re-elect Mr. Wu Yalin as independent
977,796,625
0
non-executive director of the Company.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
(iv)
To re-elect Ms. Wang Shuping as
977,796,625
0
independent non-executive director of the
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
Company.
(v)
To authorise the board of directors to fix
977,796,625
0
the directors' remuneration.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
3.
To re-appoint SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited
977,796,625
0
as the Company's auditor and authorise the
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
board of directors to fix their remuneration.
4.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of
977,796,625
0
the Company to allot and issue additional
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
shares of the Company.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the directors of
977,796,625
0
the Company to repurchase issued shares of
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
the Company.
6.
Conditional on the passing of resolutions no.
977,796,625
0
4 and no. 5 to extend the general mandate
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
granted by resolution no. 4 by adding thereto
the shares repurchased pursuant to the general
mandate granted by resolution no. 5.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
7.
To consider and approve the amendments to
977,796,625
0
the Articles of Association as illustrated in the
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
circular
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above ordinary resolutions numbered 1 to 6, these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As not less than three-fourths of the votes were cast in favour of the above special resolution numbered 7, this resolution was duly passed as special resolution.
As at the date of AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 4,968,510,578 shares, which is the total number of shares in the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM and there were no shares entitling the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote only against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
Amendments to the Articles of Association
Upon approval at the AGM, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were duly passed as a special resolution with effect from the date of the AGM. For details of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Associations, please refer to the Circular dated 29 April 2019.
No shareholder of the Company was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholder of the Company has indicated in the circular of the Company dated 29 April 2019 that he/she intended to vote against the resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.
