China Chuanglian Education Fncl : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
04/01/2019 | 12:57am EDT
China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited
中國創聯教育金融集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2371)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018,
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Chuanglian Education Financial Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"), together with the comparative audited figures for the year ended 31 December 2017.
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
For the year ended
31 December
2018
2017
RMB'000
RMB'000
Reported financial information
152,084
Turnover
134,022
Gross profit
82,412
73,748
Profit (loss) before tax
10,503
(18,078)
Profit (loss) for the year
6,232
(14,840)
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
7,588
(15,232)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (RMB' cent)
0.15
(0.33)
Adjusted financial information#
17,363
Profit (loss) before tax
(9,575)
Profit (loss) for the year
13,092
(6,337)
Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company
14,448
(6,729)
Basic earnings (loss) per share (RMB' cent)
0.29
(0.14)
#Adjusted financial information refers to activities for the period excluding share-based payments and impairment losses charged/reversed.
RESULTS
For the year ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded a turnover from continuing operations of approximately RMB152,084,000 (2017: approximately RMB134,022,000), representing an increase of approximately 13.5% as compared to that of last year. Out of the total turnover from continuing operations, approximately RMB131,471,000 (2017: approximately RMB117,933,000)was derived from the educational consultancy and online training segment which accounted for approximately 86.4% of the total turnover for the year ended 31 December 2018, approximately RMB11,091,000 (2017: approximately RMB8,211,000) was derived from on-site training services segment which accounted for approximately 7.3% of the total turnover for the year ended 31 December 2018 and approximately RMB9,522,000 (2017: approximately RMB3,625,000) was derived from the financial services business segment which amounted for approximately 6.3% of the total turnover for the year ended 31 December 2018. The Group recorded a turnaround from loss to profit in the current year. The profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 was approximately RMB7,588,000, as compared to a loss of approximately RMB15,232,000 in the past year.
INDUSTRY REVIEW
The popularity of the internet in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") has continued to grow rapidly in the recent years. In recent years, as a result of the development of internet which requires higher speed of data transmission, the need for higher speed broadband has also increased significantly. According to the data published by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the population of fixed line broadband users in the PRC increased from approximately 583 million in 2014 to approximately 1.3 billion in 2018, representing compound annual growth rates of approximately 22.2%. The population of mobile broadband users in the PRC increased from approximately 200 million in 2014 to approximately 407 million in 2017, representing a compound annual growth of approximately 19.4%. We believe the rapid growth of both fixed line and mobile broadband user base would be beneficial to the development of online education and training in the PRC as the higher speed of data transmission would enable smoother streaming of videos and more interactive functions within the online education and training session.
The market value of the education industry in the PRC is enormous. China's education market increased from approximately RMB787 billion in 2013 to approximately RMB1,150 billion in 2017 and is expected to further increase to approximately RMB1,794 billion in 2022. Out of which, the market value of online education industry was approximately RMB170 billion in 2017 and it is expected that the market value of online education industry would be over RMB210 billion in 2019.
We expect the market of education industry in the PRC will continue to grow, especially the online education. The increasing popularity of the internet, the changes in the economy structure and the corresponding increase in the demand for talented personnel in the PRC have created the increasing demand for online education from a macro perspective. The increasing coverage of broadband, advancing technology and increasing popularity and accessibility of online education tools have also enhanced the prominence and advantages of online education from a micro perspective. We believe that there are plenty rooms for expansion and development of the Group's online education and training businesses.
BUSINESS REVIEW
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of the online training and education services in the PRC. Being one of the very few pioneers of online education providers in the PRC, we mainly provide vocational training in relation to job adaption and skill enhancement to civil servants and professional technical personnel, such as lawyers, accountants, doctors, teachers, etc., in the PRC. The current population of civil servants and professional technical personnel in the PRC is over 84 million. There are certain requirements under the PRC laws and relevant provisions that civil servants and professional technical personnel in the PRC are required to undertake an annual required minimum continuing professional training in both public required subjects and relevant professional subjects in order to satisfy their corresponding job requirements and professional development needs.
The Group is currently providing online training and education services to its users through internet and telecommunication networks. The Group is operating over 130 online training and education platforms and a mobile terminal learning platform, Rongxue App* ( 融學App). Currently, we have over 5 million of paid users. Since the launch of Rongxue App in 2016, its registered users have increased rapidly to nearly 3 million in the current year.
During the year, we continued to expand our online training and education business to more geographical areas in the PRC. Our online training and education business currently covers 18 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities as well as 40 cities in the PRC.
In addition to the domestic training and education business, the Group commenced its international training and education business during the year. The Group introduced a high quality international curriculum "Innovation Entrepreneurship" program from a professional development center of a prestige American university to the higher education institutions in the PRC. We believe that the "Innovation Entrepreneurship" program can help to enhance the creativity and forward looking capability of young people in the PRC.
Leveraging on the accurate big data accumulated from the online training, the Group has taken certain steps to expand into financial services business. The Group is one of the promotors of Xinmei Mutual Life Insurance Agency* ("Xinmei Mutual") ( 信美人壽相互保險社), the first mutual life insurance agency in the PRC, which launched its formal insurance products in 2017.
In addition, the Group has acquired Beijing Zhongjin Insurance Brokerage Limited* ( 北京中金保 險經紀有限公司) ("Beijing Zhongjin") and Well Tunes Financial Group Limited ("Well Tunes") in 2017 in order to act as agent of the insurance products from Xinmei Mutal and other insurance companies. The insurance brokerage business achieved a significant progress and recording a revenue of approximately RMB9.5 million for the Reporting Period.
In order to complete the layout of our financial services business, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire equity interest in Premier Management Limited ("Premier Management") in September 2018. Premier Management is a corporation licensed under the Securities and Futures Ordinance to conduct type 1 (Dealing in Securities), 4 (Advising on Securities) and 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. Such acquisition would enable the Group to provide more all rounded financial services to our potential customers inherited from our online education and training business.
FUTURE PLANS
Over the past few years, our online training and education business has gradually increased its geographical coverage in the PRC. In the coming years, we will continue to expand our geographical coverage to new business areas and promote the online training and education penetration rate in the existing business areas.
In addition to the business-to-business model the Group has adopted over the past few years, the Group intends to allot more resources in developing the business-to-consumer model in the foreseeable future in order to increase the consumers' adherence and loyalty to our training and education platforms.
Furthermore, the Group plans to launch its online to offline model ("O to O") whenever it is desirable so that our customers can enjoy the convenience of selecting and paying for the suitable training courses online as well as enjoying the better post-sales servicing and interaction with our local offices and staff. In addition to the existing training center in Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, another new training center in Chengdu of Sichuan Province is expected to commercially launch in 2019 which would give the Group more capability to accommodate the increasing need of O to O training. Also, the increase of O to O training can also help to increase the average revenue per user in the future.
After the launch of our international training and education business with the "Innovation Entrepreneurship" program, we will seek to increase our co-operation with more foreign reputable education institutions to provide other programs of high quality international curriculum to suit the different needs and requirements of the different profession in the PRC. We believe the introduction of more high quality international curriculum to the PRC market can help to improve the overall quality of education in the PRC as well as the international vision of the professionals in the PRC.
Leveraging on the solid foundation of our training and education business, we continued to establish our financial services business in the past few year. In the coming future, we are planning to establish local offices of our insurance brokerage business in major cities in the PRC in order to capture the nationwide demand for insurance products and provide high quality post-sales services to the customers. Apart from insurance related business, we have taken steps to enter into the securities trading and asset management business to further satisfy the potential financial needs of our customers. We believe the potential of financial services business is huge, given our possession of huge amount of occupation-specific data which can help to conduct comprehensive analysis of unique needs and requirements of our customers.
As the Group's online training and education business grows in size, we are actively pursuing the introduction of O to O education business and the international training and education business in recent years to complete the layout of our training and education business. In addition, we believe that we are able to benefit from the huge amount of accurate data accumulated from our training and education business to further develop our financial services business in the foreseeable future.
