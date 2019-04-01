China Chuanglian Education Fncl : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

We expect the market of education industry in the PRC will continue to grow, especially the online education. The increasing popularity of the internet, the changes in the economy structure and the corresponding increase in the demand for talented personnel in the PRC have created the increasing demand for online education from a macro perspective. The increasing coverage of broadband, advancing technology and increasing popularity and accessibility of online education tools have also enhanced the prominence and advantages of online education from a micro perspective. We believe that there are plenty rooms for expansion and development of the Group's online education and training businesses.

BUSINESS REVIEW

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of the online training and education services in the PRC. Being one of the very few pioneers of online education providers in the PRC, we mainly provide vocational training in relation to job adaption and skill enhancement to civil servants and professional technical personnel, such as lawyers, accountants, doctors, teachers, etc., in the PRC. The current population of civil servants and professional technical personnel in the PRC is over 84 million. There are certain requirements under the PRC laws and relevant provisions that civil servants and professional technical personnel in the PRC are required to undertake an annual required minimum continuing professional training in both public required subjects and relevant professional subjects in order to satisfy their corresponding job requirements and professional development needs.

The Group is currently providing online training and education services to its users through internet and telecommunication networks. The Group is operating over 130 online training and education platforms and a mobile terminal learning platform, Rongxue App* ( 融學App). Currently, we have over 5 million of paid users. Since the launch of Rongxue App in 2016, its registered users have increased rapidly to nearly 3 million in the current year.

During the year, we continued to expand our online training and education business to more geographical areas in the PRC. Our online training and education business currently covers 18 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities as well as 40 cities in the PRC.

In addition to the domestic training and education business, the Group commenced its international training and education business during the year. The Group introduced a high quality international curriculum "Innovation Entrepreneurship" program from a professional development center of a prestige American university to the higher education institutions in the PRC. We believe that the "Innovation Entrepreneurship" program can help to enhance the creativity and forward looking capability of young people in the PRC.