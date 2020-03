By Justina Lee



China Cinda Asset Management Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 8.4% to 13.05 billion yuan ($1.84 billion) from the prior year, it said Tuesday after market close.

However, total income fell to CNY96.15 billion from CNY98.10 billion.

The company said the coronavirus pandemic is likely to impact the quality or yields of its assets, but the extent will depend on the duration of the pandemic.

