CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(1359)
China Cinda Asset Management : Plans to Raise $2 Billion via Bond Issue

03/12/2020 | 07:02am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Cinda Asset Management Co. plans to raise $2 billion by issuing bonds of various maturities, the proceeds of which will be used for working capital, investment and general corporate purposes.

The distressed-asset manager plans to raise $700 million via a three-year bond and $500 million through a five-year bond, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

China Cinda aims to raise $300 million via a seven-year bond and $500 million via a 10-year bond, the term sheet said.

The state-owned company plans to pay a 2.0% coupon on the three-year bond and a 2.5% coupon on the five-year bond. For the bonds maturing in seven and 10 years, it plans to pay a 3.0% and 3.125% coupon, respectively.

Bank of America Securities, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are among the lenders advising China Cinda on the bond sales.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 24 091 M
Net income 2019 13 576 M
Debt 2019 571 B
Yield 2019 7,40%
P/E ratio 2019 4,29x
P/E ratio 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2019 5,61x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 56 419 M
China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEME
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,95  CNY
Last Close Price 1,48  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Dong Zhang President & Executive Director
Jian De Gong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zi Ai Zhang Chairman
Qiang Liang Vice President-Finance
Hong Bing Gong Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-2.37%8 105
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.27%67 081
UBS GROUP-25.91%35 031
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.38%30 269
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-7.43%24 907
STATE STREET CORPORATION-31.49%19 202
