China Cinda Asset Management : Plans to Raise $2 Billion via Bond Issue

By Martin Mou



China Cinda Asset Management Co. plans to raise $2 billion by issuing bonds of various maturities, the proceeds of which will be used for working capital, investment and general corporate purposes.

The distressed-asset manager plans to raise $700 million via a three-year bond and $500 million through a five-year bond, according to a term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

China Cinda aims to raise $300 million via a seven-year bond and $500 million via a 10-year bond, the term sheet said.

The state-owned company plans to pay a 2.0% coupon on the three-year bond and a 2.5% coupon on the five-year bond. For the bonds maturing in seven and 10 years, it plans to pay a 3.0% and 3.125% coupon, respectively.

Bank of America Securities, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are among the lenders advising China Cinda on the bond sales.

