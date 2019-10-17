China CITIC Bank Corp 3Q Net Profit Rose 12%

By Yifan Wang



China CITIC Bank Corp. (0998.HK) said net profit for the third quarter rose 12% on year on the back of increases in both interest income and fee and commission income.

Net profit was 12.45 billion Chinese yuan ($1.76 billion), the Chinese bank said late Thursday.

Net interest income during the period climbed 11% on year to CNY30.09 billion, it said.

Outstanding bad loans totaled CNY68.19 billion at Sept. 30, up 6.5% from the end of 2018, the bank said. Its nonperforming loan ratio fell to 1.7% from 1.8% over the same period.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com