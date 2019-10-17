Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited    0998   CNE1000001Q4

CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(0998)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/17
4.36 HKD   +0.23%
08:30pChina CITIC Bank Corp 3Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
07:49aCHINA CITIC BANK : Proposed amendments to the rules of procedures of the board of supervisors
PU
07:39aCHINA CITIC BANK : Report for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China CITIC Bank Corp 3Q Net Profit Rose 12%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

China CITIC Bank Corp. (0998.HK) said net profit for the third quarter rose 12% on year on the back of increases in both interest income and fee and commission income.

Net profit was 12.45 billion Chinese yuan ($1.76 billion), the Chinese bank said late Thursday.

Net interest income during the period climbed 11% on year to CNY30.09 billion, it said.

Outstanding bad loans totaled CNY68.19 billion at Sept. 30, up 6.5% from the end of 2018, the bank said. Its nonperforming loan ratio fell to 1.7% from 1.8% over the same period.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED -0.82% 6.02 End-of-day quote.11.93%
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED 0.23% 4.36 End-of-day quote.-8.21%
CITIC LIMITED 0.20% 10.1 End-of-day quote.-16.80%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY -0.18% 22.52 End-of-day quote.41.72%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 7.0802 Delayed Quote.3.38%
XINHU ZHONGBAO CO.,LTD. 0.33% 3.05 End-of-day quote.5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATI
08:30pChina CITIC Bank Corp 3Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
07:49aCHINA CITIC BANK : Proposed amendments to the rules of procedures of the board o..
PU
07:39aCHINA CITIC BANK : Report for the Third Quarter of 2019
PU
10/15CHINA CITIC BANK : International's statement on fraudulent website
PU
10/10CHINA CITIC BANK : Escalating China-US trade war to blunt corporations' and indi..
PU
2011CHINA CITIC BK 'H' : Circulars  [Other]  Notification Letter and Request Form ..
PU
2011CHINA CITIC BK 'H' : Circulars  [Other]  Notification Letter on Publication of..
PU
2011CHINA CITIC BK 'H' : Circulars  [Rights Issue]  How to Complete a Provisional ..
PU
2011CHINA CITIC BK 'H' : Listing Documents - [Rights Issue]  Terms and Conditions
PU
2011CHINA CITIC BK 'H' : Circulars  [Other]  Notification Letter and Change Reques..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 184 B
EBIT 2019 130 B
Net income 2019 46 663 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 4,17x
P/E ratio 2020 3,95x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 264 B
Chart CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,86  CNY
Last Close Price 3,94  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED-8.21%37 393
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.43%174 036
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD33.57%54 126
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 475
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED13.78%53 456
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%50 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group