By Martin Mou



China CITIC Bank Corp. (0998.HK) said Thursday that it has received approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to establish a wealth-management unit.

The regulator authorized the bank to invest up to 5 billion yuan ($709.2 million) in the unit, China CITIC Bank said.

The Chinese bank said it will apply for approval to commence operations after the unit is formed.

