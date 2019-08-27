China CITIC Bank 1st Half Net Profit Increased 10% on Year

By Yifan Wang



China CITIC Bank Corp.'s (0998.HK) first-half net profit rose 10% on year on the back of higher net interest income and lower income taxes.

Net profit for the January-to-June period was 28.31 billion yuan ($3.95 billion) compared with CNY25.72 billion over the same period last year, the bank said Tuesday.

Net interest income increased 15% on year to CNY57.16 billion while net non-interest income grew 14% to CNY36.03 billion.

Outstanding bad loans totaled CNY66.16 billion at the end of June, up 3.3% from the end of last year, the bank said. Its non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.7% from 1.8% at the end of 2018.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com