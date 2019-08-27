Log in
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(601998)
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/27
5.55 CNY   +0.54%
09:14pChina CITIC Bank 1st Half Net Profit Increased 10% on Year
09:21aCHINA CITIC BANK : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results
08/20Crew describe climate of fear at Cathay after Hong Kong sackings
China CITIC Bank 1st Half Net Profit Increased 10% on Year

08/27/2019 | 09:14pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

China CITIC Bank Corp.'s (0998.HK) first-half net profit rose 10% on year on the back of higher net interest income and lower income taxes.

Net profit for the January-to-June period was 28.31 billion yuan ($3.95 billion) compared with CNY25.72 billion over the same period last year, the bank said Tuesday.

Net interest income increased 15% on year to CNY57.16 billion while net non-interest income grew 14% to CNY36.03 billion.

Outstanding bad loans totaled CNY66.16 billion at the end of June, up 3.3% from the end of last year, the bank said. Its non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.7% from 1.8% at the end of 2018.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED 0.54% 5.55 End-of-day quote.1.28%
CITIC LTD 1.93% 9 End-of-day quote.-25.86%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY 2.48% 22.77 End-of-day quote.38.79%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 7.1658 Delayed Quote.4.34%
XINHU ZHONGBAO CO LTD 1.05% 2.88 End-of-day quote.-1.72%
09:14pChina CITIC Bank 1st Half Net Profit Increased 10% on Year
09:21aCHINA CITIC BANK : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results
08/20Crew describe climate of fear at Cathay after Hong Kong sackings
08/15CHINA CITIC BANK : Kazakh bank syndicates loan to Uzbek bank
08/09China Citic Bank Fined CNY22.24 Million by Regulator for Malpractices in Loan..
08/06CHINA CITIC BANK : Kazakh bank syndicates loan to Uzbek bank
07/17CHINA CITIC BANK : International's statement on a fraudulent website
06/27Asia bankers bet on Alibaba, follow-on fundraising amid trade gloom
06/21CHINA CITIC BANK : Temporary service suspension at some China CITIC Bank Interna..
06/20CHINA CITIC BANK : CNCBI's CITIC Tower Branch to close temporarily
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 130 B
Net income 2019 46 293 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,38%
P/E ratio 2019 5,82x
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,37x
Capitalization 266 B
Technical analysis trends CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,97  CNY
Last Close Price 5,55  CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Shun Sun President & Executive Director
Qing Ping Li Chairman
Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
He Ying Fang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Guo Qiang Cao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED1.28%33 779
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.11%162 571
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 822
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP7.40%50 122
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%47 409
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK15.31%46 382
