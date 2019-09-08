Log in
China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMMENCEMENT OF CONVERSION PERIOD OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

09/08/2019 | 07:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 998)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMMENCEMENT OF CONVERSION

PERIOD OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

References are made to the overseas regulatory announcement issued by China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") on 27 February 2019 regarding the offering document in relation to the public issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds ("A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds") by the Bank ("Offering Document"), and the announcement on the issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds published by the Bank on the same date.

According to the applicable regulations and the terms under the Offering Document, the A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds may be converted into A ordinary shares of the Bank from 11 September 2019.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited

Li Qingping

Chairperson

Beijing, the PRC

8 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Ms. Li Qingping (Chairperson) and Mr. Fang Heying (President); the non-executive directors are Mr. Cao Guoqiang, Ms. Huang Fang and Mr. Wan Liming; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. He Cao, Ms. Chen Lihua, Mr. Qian Jun and Mr. Yan Lap Kei Isaac.

Disclaimer

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 08 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2019 11:41:01 UTC
