China CITIC Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMMENCEMENT OF CONVERSION PERIOD OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMMENCEMENT OF CONVERSION

PERIOD OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

References are made to the overseas regulatory announcement issued by China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") on 27 February 2019 regarding the offering document in relation to the public issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds ("A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds") by the Bank ("Offering Document"), and the announcement on the issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds published by the Bank on the same date.

According to the applicable regulations and the terms under the Offering Document, the A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds may be converted into A ordinary shares of the Bank from 11 September 2019.

