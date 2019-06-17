China CITIC Bank : CNCBI's CITIC Tower Branch resumes operations; all branches operate as normal

China CITIC Bank International CITIC Tower Branch resumes operations

All branches operate as normal

(Hong Kong: 18 June 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") confirms that the Bank's CITIC Tower Branch that was closed temporarily due to traffic control in Admiralty has resumed operations at 9am on 18 June.

All CNCBI branches operate as normal. For enquiries, please call (852) 2287 6767 (9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm, Saturday).

China CITIC Bank International Limited

China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI") is 75%-owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings

Limited ("CIFH"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited

("CNCB"). The remaining 25% of CNCBI are owned by Tian Yuan Trading Limited, Hong Kong

Guansheng Investment Co., Limited, Anxin Trust Co., Limited, Clear Option Limited and Elegant Prime

Limited.

By providing value-creating financial solutions to define and exceed both wealth management and

international business objectives of Greater China and overseas customers, CNCBI aspires to be "the best

overseas integrated financial services institution", with the highest international standards and capabilities.

CNCBI's footprint in Greater China includes 30 branches in Hong Kong, as well as branches and presence

in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Macau. CNCBI also has overseas branches in New York, Los