Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited    601998   CNE1000000R4

CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED

(601998)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China CITIC Bank : CNCBI's CITIC Tower Branch to close temporarily

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

Temporary service suspension of

China CITIC Bank International CITIC Tower Branch

(Hong Kong: 21 June 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") announces

temporary service suspension of the Bank's CITIC Tower Branch until further notice due to traffic control in the vicinity of Admiralty.

The Bank's other branches are open as usual. Affected customers may visit any other branches or carry out any banking and wealth management activities via the Bank's online banking or phone banking services.

We apologise for any inconvenience. For enquiries, please call (852) 2287 6767 (9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm, Saturday).

1

China CITIC Bank International Limited

China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI") is 75%-owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited ("CIFH"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited ("CNCB"). The remaining 25% of CNCBI are owned by Tian Yuan Trading Limited, Hong Kong Guansheng Investment Co., Limited, Anxin Trust Co., Limited, Clear Option Limited and Elegant Prime Limited.

By providing value-creating financial solutions to define and exceed both wealth management and international business objectives of Greater China and overseas customers, CNCBI aspires to be "the best overseas integrated financial services institution", with the highest international standards and capabilities.

CNCBI's footprint in Greater China includes 30 branches in Hong Kong, as well as branches and presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Macau. CNCBI also has overseas branches in New York, Los

Angeles and Singapore. More information about CNCBI can be found on its website at www.cncbinternational.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Charles Mak

Woobie Wu

Assistant Vice President

Assistant Vice President

Corporate Communications

Corporate Communications

Tel: (852) 3603 6314

Tel: (852) 3603 6332

Fax: (852) 3603 4312

Fax: (852) 3603 4312

Email: charlesko_mak@cncbinternational.com

Email: Woobieyp_wu@cncbinternational.com

- End -

2

Disclaimer

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 00:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATI
08:59pCHINA CITIC BANK : CNCBI's CITIC Tower Branch to close temporarily
PU
06/17CHINA CITIC BANK : CNCBI's CITIC Tower Branch resumes operations; all branches o..
PU
06/13CHINA CITIC BANK : Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre to resume oper..
PU
06/11CHINA CITIC BANK : Temporary service suspension of CITIC Tower Branch
PU
05/28CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30Indebted Chinese seek wisdom of credit card 'goddesses' as retail lending sur..
RE
04/26CHINA CITIC BANK : CITIC Bank 3-month net up 8.6% to RMB13.22bn
AQ
03/21CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED : annual earnings release
03/19CHINA CITIC BANK : International's statement on a fraudulent website
PU
03/13CHINA CITIC BANK : Large-scale community arts project Draw HK concludes with fly..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 179 B
EBIT 2019 91 652 M
Net income 2019 46 966 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 6,26
P/E ratio 2020 5,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 261 B
Chart CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,60  CNY
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Shun Sun President & Executive Director
Qing Ping Li Chairman
Cheng Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
He Ying Fang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Guo Qiang Cao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA CITIC BANK CORPORATION LIMITED9.17%37 057
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.39%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP17.21%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.22%47 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About