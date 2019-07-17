China CITIC Bank International's statement

on a fraudulent website

(Hong Kong: 17 July 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") would like to alert members of the general public and its customers to a fraudulent website at www.cncbinternatiional.tk. The Bank wishes to declare that it has no connection with the fraudulent website. The Bank has reported the fraudulent website to the Hong Kong Police Force and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. For enquiries, or if you believe you have disclosed your personal information on this website, please contact us at (852) 2287 6767 (select language, then press 7).

China CITIC Bank International Limited

China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI") is 75%-owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited ("CIFH"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited ("CNCB"). The remaining 25% of CNCBI are owned by Tian Yuan Trading Limited, Hong Kong Guansheng Investment Co., Limited, Anxin Trust Co., Limited, Clear Option Limited and Elegant Prime Limited.

By providing value-creating financial solutions to define and exceed both wealth management and international business objectives of Greater China and overseas customers, CNCBI aspires to be "the best overseas integrated financial services institution", with the highest international standards and capabilities.

CNCBI's footprint in Greater China includes 30 branches in Hong Kong, as well as branches and presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Macau. CNCBI also has overseas branches in New York, Los

Angeles and Singapore. More information about CNCBI can be found on its website at www.cncbinternational.com.

For media enquiries, please contact: Charles Mak Woobie Wu Assistant Vice President Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications Corporate Communications Tel: (852) 3603 6314 Tel: (852) 3603 6332 Fax: (852) 3603 4312 Fax: (852) 3603 4312 Email: charlesko_mak@cncbinternational.com Email: woobieyp_wu@cncbinternational.com

