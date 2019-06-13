China CITIC Bank : Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre to resume operations, while CITIC Tower Branch to remain close

China CITIC Bank International
Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre to resume operations
CITIC Tower Branch to remain closed
(Hong Kong: 14 June 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") confirms that the Bank's Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre that were closed temporarily due to traffic control in Admiralty and Central will resume normal operations at 9am today whereas the CITIC Tower Branch will remain closed until further notice.
Affected customers may visit the Bank's other branches; or carry out any banking and wealth management activities via the Bank's online banking or phone banking services.
For enquiries, please call (852) 2287 6767 (9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm, Saturday).
China CITIC Bank International Limited
China CITIC Bank International Limited ("CNCBI") is 75%-owned by CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited ("CIFH"), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited ("CNCB"). The remaining 25% of CNCBI are owned by Tian Yuan Trading Limited, Hong Kong Guansheng Investment Co., Limited, Anxin Trust Co., Limited, Clear Option Limited and Elegant Prime Limited.
By providing value-creating financial solutions to define and exceed both wealth management and international business objectives of Greater China and overseas customers, CNCBI aspires to be "the best overseas integrated financial services institution", with the highest international standards and capabilities.
CNCBI's footprint in Greater China includes 30 branches in Hong Kong, as well as branches and presence in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Macau. CNCBI also has overseas branches in New York, Los
Angeles and Singapore. More information about CNCBI can be found on its website at www.cncbinternational.com.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Charles Mak
Woobie Wu
Assistant Vice President
Assistant Vice President
Corporate Communications
Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 3603 6314
Tel: (852) 3603 6332
Fax: (852) 3603 4312
Fax: (852) 3603 4312
Email: charlesko_mak@cncbinternational.com
Email: Woobieyp_wu@cncbinternational.com
Disclaimer
