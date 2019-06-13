China CITIC Bank : Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre to resume operations, while CITIC Tower Branch to remain close

China CITIC Bank International

Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre to resume operations

CITIC Tower Branch to remain closed

(Hong Kong: 14 June 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") confirms that the Bank's Lippo Centre Branch and Private Banking Centre that were closed temporarily due to traffic control in Admiralty and Central will resume normal operations at 9am today whereas the CITIC Tower Branch will remain closed until further notice.

Affected customers may visit the Bank's other branches; or carry out any banking and wealth management activities via the Bank's online banking or phone banking services.

For enquiries, please call (852) 2287 6767 (9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm, Saturday).

