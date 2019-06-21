China CITIC Bank : Temporary service suspension at some China CITIC Bank International branches

Temporary service suspension at some

China CITIC Bank International branches

(Hong Kong: 21 June 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") announces

temporary service suspension at the following branches until further notice due to traffic control in the vicinity of Admiralty.

Branch Address CITIC Tower Shop 202 & 207, 2/F, CITIC Tower, 1 Tim Mei Avenue, Admiralty Lippo Centre (Branch and Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Admiralty Private Banking Centre)

The Bank's other branches are open as usual. Affected customers may visit any of the Bank's other branches; or carry out any banking and wealth management activities via the Bank's online banking or phone banking services.

We apologise for any inconvenience. For enquiries, please call (852) 2287 6767 (9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm, Saturday).

1