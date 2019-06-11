China CITIC Bank : Temporary service suspension of CITIC Tower Branch

Temporary service suspension of

China CITIC Bank International CITIC Tower Branch

(Hong Kong: 12 June 2019) China CITIC Bank International Limited (the "Bank" or "CNCBI") announces

temporary service suspension of the Bank's CITIC Tower Branch until further notice due to traffic control in the vicinity of Admiralty.

The Bank's other branches are open as usual. Affected customers may visit the Bank's Sheung Wan Branch at 232 Des Voeux Road Central or any other branches; or carry out any banking and wealth management activities via the Bank's online banking or phone banking services.

We apologise for any inconvenience. For enquiries, please call (852) 2287 6767 (9am to 8pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to 6pm, Saturday).

1