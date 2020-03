By Martin Mou



China Coal Energy Co.'s net profit rose sharply in 2019, led by strong growth in both coal production and sales volumes.

Net profit grew 41% to 6.20 billion yuan ($873.8 million) while revenue increased 24% to CNY129.29 billion, the company said in an earnings statement late Friday.

The energy company's coal production and sales volumes went up 32% and 39%, respectively in 2019.

It declared a final dividend of CNY0.127 a share.

