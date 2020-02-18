Log in
China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JANUARY 2020

02/18/2020 | 04:30am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01898)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE

AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF JANUARY 2020

(Overseas Regulatory Announcement)

The board of directors of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") and all directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement.

2020

2019

Percentage change

Benchmark item

Unit

%

January

Total

January

Total

January

Total

1.Coal operations

(1)Production

volume

of

10

thousand

891

891

833

833

7.0

7.0

commercial coal

tonnes

(2)Sales

volume

of

10

thousand

1,889

1,889

1,751

1,751

7.9

7.9

commercial coal

tonnes

Of which: Sales volume of

10

thousand

866

866

752

752

15.2

15.2

self-produced

tonnes

commercial coal

2.Coal chemical operations

(1) polyolefin

(i)

Production

volume

10

thousand

6.4

6.4

5.5

5.5

16.4

16.4

of polyethylene

tonnes

Sales

volume

of

10

thousand

3.2

3.2

5.7

5.7

-43.9

-43.9

polyethylene

tonnes

(ii) Production

volume

10

thousand

6.2

6.2

5.6

5.6

10.7

10.7

of polypropylene

tonnes

Sales

volume

of

10

thousand

3.1

3.1

4.6

4.6

-32.6

-32.6

polypropylene

tonnes

(2) urea

Production volume

10

thousand

18.3

18.3

17.6

17.6

4.0

4.0

tonnes

Sales volume

10

thousand

21.5

21.5

23.7

23.7

-9.3

-9.3

tonnes

(3) methanol

1

Production volume

10 thousand

8.4

8.4

10.4

10.4

-19.2

-19.2

tonnes

Sales volume

10 thousand

8.3

8.3

8.1

8.1

2.5

2.5

tonnes

3. Coal mining equipment

operations

Production value of coal

RMB100

7.6

7.6

8.0

8.0

-5.0

-5.0

mining equipment

million

Note: The sales volume of commercial coal and methanol of the Company in 2020 includes the internal self-consumption, and the relative data of 2019 is adjusted correspondingly.

The productive and operational data of above are derived from the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Company in a timely manner and may be different from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company.

In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance, safety inspection and changes of geological conditions in coal mines, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published from month to month.

The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors should note that unduly reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

18 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang and Peng Yi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 09:29:04 UTC
