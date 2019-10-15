China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF SEPTEMBER 2019 0 10/15/2019 | 04:57am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 01898) ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE MAJOR PRODUCTIVE AND OPERATIONAL DATA OF SEPTEMBER 2019 (Overseas Regulatory Announcement) The board of directors of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") and all directors thereof guarantee that the information contained in this announcement does not contain any false representations, misleading statements or material omissions, and jointly and severally accept responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the content of this announcement. 2019 2018 Percentage change Benchmark item Unit （%） September Total September Total September Total 1.Coal operations (1)Production volume of 10 thousand 875 7,716 639 5,587 36.9 38.1 commercial coal tonnes (2)Sales volume of 10 thousand 2,159 16,228 1,373 12,194 57.2 33.1 commercial coal tonnes Of which: Sales volume of 10 thousand 916 7,749 665 5,552 37.7 39.6 self-produced tonnes commercial coal 2.Coal chemical operations （1）polyolefin Production volume of 10 thousand 5.4 55.0 6.2 54.7 -12.9 0.5 polyethylene tonnes Sales volume of 10 thousand 5.7 55.1 6.4 54.5 -10.9 1.1 polyethylene tonnes Production volume of 10 thousand 5.7 52.6 6.1 54.2 -6.6 -3.0 polypropylene tonnes Sales volume of 10 thousand 6.2 51.9 6.4 54.8 -3.1 -5.3 polypropylene tonnes （2）urea Production volume 10 thousand 17.6 151.5 11.1 130.3 58.6 16.3 tonnes Sales volume 10 thousand 24.2 187.5 21.2 154.7 14.2 21.2 tonnes （3）methanol 1 Production volume 10 thousand 10.4 72.8 6.1 52.1 70.5 39.7 tonnes Sales volume 10 thousand 13.1 72.8 7.3 52.4 79.5 38.9 tonnes 3. Coal mining equipment operations Production value of coal RMB100 7.0 65.6 5.9 51.7 18.6 26.9 mining equipment million Note: The sales volume of commercial coal and methanol of the Company in 2019 includes the internal self-consumption, and the relative data of 2018 is adjusted correspondingly. The productive and operational data of above are derived from the internal statistics of the Company and are intended to give investors an overview of the production and operation of the Company in a timely manner and may be different from the data disclosed in periodic reports of the Company. In addition, affected by various factors, including (but not limited to) the adjustment of the macroeconomic policy of the state, changes in the domestic and overseas market conditions, bad weather and disasters, equipment maintenance, safety inspection and changes of geological conditions in coal mines, material differences may exist among the productive and operational data published from month to month. The aforesaid productive and operational data do not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors should note that unduly reliance on or use of the above information may cause investment risks. By Order of the Board China Coal Energy Company Limited Li Yanjiang Chairman of the Board, Executive Director Beijing, the PRC 15 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang, Peng Yi and Niu Jianhua; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian ; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

