China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT-RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF A DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Mr. Niu Jianhua. Due to job changes, Mr. Niu Jianhua has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the posts of executive director, a member of the strategic planning committee and a member of the safety, health and environment committee of the Board.

In accordance with the articles of association (the "Articles of Association") of the Company, the resignation from the post of director shall take immediate effect. The resignation of Mr. Niu Jianhua will not result in the number of members of the Board being less than the statutory quorum as required in the Articles of Association, and will not lay any impacts on the normal operation of the Company. Mr. Niu Jianhua has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Niu Jianhua for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

18 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang and Peng Yi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian; and

1