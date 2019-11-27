China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT-RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Mr. Niu Jianhua. Due to job changes, Mr. Niu Jianhua has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of the president of the Company.

On 27 November 2019, it is agreed by the Board that Mr. Niu Jianhua will no longer serve as the president of the Company, and that Mr. Pu Jin, the vice president of the Company, shall perform the duties of the president until the appointment of the new president by the Board.

Mr. Niu Jianhua has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Niu Jianhua for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang and Peng Yi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.