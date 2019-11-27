Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Coal Energy Company Limited    1898   CNE100000528

CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(1898)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Coal Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT-RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company") received the written resignation of Mr. Niu Jianhua. Due to job changes, Mr. Niu Jianhua has conveyed to the Board his request to resign from the post of the president of the Company.

On 27 November 2019, it is agreed by the Board that Mr. Niu Jianhua will no longer serve as the president of the Company, and that Mr. Pu Jin, the vice president of the Company, shall perform the duties of the president until the appointment of the new president by the Board.

Mr. Niu Jianhua has no disagreement with the Board, and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Niu Jianhua for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Li Yanjiang

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

27 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Li Yanjiang and Peng Yi; the non-executive directors of the Company are Du Ji'an, Zhao Rongzhe and Xu Qian; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Ke, Zhang Chengjie, and Leung Chong Shun.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
04:03aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement-resignation of president
PU
11/18CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement-resignation of a director
PU
11/01CHINA COAL ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f..
PU
10/28China Coal Energy 3Q Net Profit Rose 42%
DJ
10/28CHINA COAL ENERGY : Third quarterly report 2019
PU
10/15CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on the major productive and operational data of..
PU
10/14CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - Notice of Board Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 17 303 M
Net income 2019 7 248 M
Debt 2019 84 891 M
Yield 2019 5,20%
P/E ratio 2019 5,21x
P/E ratio 2020 5,93x
EV / Sales2019 1,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 56 336 M
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,49  CNY
Last Close Price 2,85  CNY
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.26%8 011
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.96%48 167
GLENCORE-14.36%42 378
COAL INDIA-16.64%17 040
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED15.99%12 154
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED14.42%5 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group