By Yifan Wang



China Coal Energy said it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($428.1 million) worth of corporate bonds.

The bonds, to be publicly issued to professional investors, will mature in five years, with annual coupon to be determined during a book-building process, the company said on Sunday.

The mining firm said it would use bond proceeds to repay some debts and supplement its working capital.

