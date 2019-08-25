China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. (1898.HK) said that its net profit in the first-half rose 22% from a year earlier due to higher sales.

For the six months ended June, its net profit rose to 4.13 billion yuan ($582 million), up from CNY3.38 billion a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing late Friday.

The company said its coal sales rose 30.2% in the first half from a year earlier.

Revenue rose to CNY61.03 billion as compared with CNY50.32 billion in the same period last year.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com