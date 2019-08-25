Log in
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY

(601898)
08/23
4.38 CNY   +0.23%
China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
08/23CHINA COAL ENERGY : Interim results announcement for...
PU
08/15CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on the major produc...
PU
China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year

08/25/2019

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

China Coal Energy Co. Ltd. (1898.HK) said that its net profit in the first-half rose 22% from a year earlier due to higher sales.

For the six months ended June, its net profit rose to 4.13 billion yuan ($582 million), up from CNY3.38 billion a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing late Friday.

The company said its coal sales rose 30.2% in the first half from a year earlier.

Revenue rose to CNY61.03 billion as compared with CNY50.32 billion in the same period last year.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY 0.23% 4.38 End-of-day quote.-6.02%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 7.1301 Delayed Quote.3.20%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 11 947 M
Net income 2019 4 523 M
Debt 2019 77 725 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 55 775 M
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,78  CNY
Last Close Price 4,38  CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Niu President & Executive Director
Yan Jiang Li Chairman
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Tao Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.02%7 111
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED3.51%50 371
GLENCORE-22.60%37 183
COAL INDIA-24.88%16 173
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD21.24%12 743
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD8.88%5 561
