China Coal Energy : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDIN...

09/07/2018 | 03:32am CEST
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 01898)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2018
I/We(Note 1)
of being the registered holder(s) of shares(Note 2)of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of China Coal Energy Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint theTHE CHAIRMAN OF THE EGM(Note 3), or of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us and on my behalf/our behaves at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 October 2018 at China Coal Building, No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), and any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice convening the EGM and at the EGM, and any adjournment thereof, to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as hereunder indicated(Note 4).
AS ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
For(Note 4)
Against(Note 4)Abstain(Note 4)
1.00 To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election and appointment of executive directors and non-executive directors of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company:(Note 9)
1.01 to approve the re-election of Mr. Li Yanjiang as an executive director of the Company;
1.02 to approve the re-election of Mr. Peng Yi as an executive director of the Company;
1.03 to approve the re-election of Mr. Niu Jianhua as an executive director of the Company;
1.04 to approve the re-election of Mr. Du Ji'an as a non-executive director of the Company;
1.05 to approve the appointment of Mr. Zhao Rongzhe as a non-executive director of the Company;
1.06 to approve the appointment of Mr. Xu Qian as a non-executive director of the Company.
2.00 To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election of independent non-executive directors of the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company:(Note9)
2.01 to approve the re-election of Mr. Zhang Ke as an independent non-executive director of the Company;
2.02 to approve the re-election of Mr. Zhang Chengjie as an independent non-executive director of the Company;
2.03 to approve the re-election of Mr. Leung Chong Shun as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
3.00 To consider and, if thought fit, to approve the re-election of shareholder representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee of the Company:(Note9)
3.01 to appoint the re-election of Mr. Zhou Litao as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company;
3.02 to appoint the re-election of Mr. Wang Wenzhang as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Company.
Signature(s)(Note5):
Date: 2018
for identification purpose only
Notes:
1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) inBLOCK LETTERS.
2. Please insert the number of shares (including A shares and H shares) registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the EGM is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE EGM" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the EGM in person to represent you.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
4.IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". Any abstain vote shall be regarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution, while any waiver to vote shall be disregarded as voting rights for the purpose of calculating the results of resolutions. Failure to complete any of all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his votes at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised attorney. If the form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign or other document(s) of authorisation must be notarised.
6. In case of joint holders of any share, any one of such joint holders may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he is solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first in the register of members and who tenders a vote, whether personally or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holder(s).
7. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other document(s) of authorisation (if any) must be deposited with, (i) in the case of holders of A shares, the registered address of the Company at No. 1 Huangsidajie, Chaoyang District, Beijing, 100120, the PRC; or (ii) in the case of holders of H shares, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof, as the case may be. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he so wishes.
8. Shareholders or their proxies attending the EGM shall produce their identity documents.
9. Pursuant to the Company Law and Guidelines on Corporate Governance of Listed Companies, votes will be taken with regard to the re-election and appointment of directors and shareholder representative supervisors of the Company by way of cumulative voting system in the EGM with specific rules as stated below:
(1) As to the re-election and appointment of the directors at the fourth session of the board of directors of the Company, every share of the Company held by each shareholder of the Company entitled to cast votes shall carry as many voting rights as the number of directors of the Company to be elected under the same resolution, which means the total number of the votes each shareholder of the Company is entitled with in respect of the resolution equals the number of shares of the Company held by the shareholder of the Company multiplied by the number of directors of the Company to be elected under such resolution. The shareholders of the Company may cast all votes in hand for one candidate, or cast votes for various candidates, whom the aggregate number of the votes casted for (regardless of approval, abstain, or against) shall not exceed the total number of the votes he/she holds in hand and otherwise shall be deemed void in respect of the resolution. In the event that the aggregate number of the votes casted for all candidates (regardless of approval, abstain, or against) under the same resolution is less than the total number of the votes, the resultant differences shall be considered to abstain from voting and excluded from the number of actual valid votes.
(2) As to the re-election of shareholder representative supervisors of the fourth session of the supervisory committee of the Company, every share of the Company held by each shareholder of the Company entitled to cast votes shall carry as many voting rights as the number of supervisors of the Company to be elected under the same resolution, which means the total number of the votes each shareholder of the Company is entitled with in respect of the resolution equals the number of shares of the Company held by the shareholder of the Company multiplied by the number of shareholder representative supervisors of the Company to be elected under such resolution. The shareholders of the Company may cast all votes in hand for one candidate, or cast votes for various candidates, whom the aggregate number of the votes casted for (regardless of approval, abstain, or against) shall not exceed the total number of the votes he/she holds in hand and otherwise shall be deemed void in respect of the resolution. In the event that the aggregate number of the votes casted for all candidates (regardless of approval, abstain, or against) under the same resolution is less than the total number of the votes, the resultant differences shall be considered to abstain from voting and excluded from the number of actual valid votes.
