China Coal Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/08/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Coal Energy Company Limited
Date Submitted
02/09/2019
I. Movements in Registered Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
601898
(Shanghai
Stock
(1) Stock code : Exchange) Description :
A shares
Nominal
Registered share
No. of ordinary
value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
9,152,000,400
1
9,152,000,400
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
9,152,000,400
1
9,152,000,400
(2) Stock code : 01898
Description :
H shares
Nominal
Registered share
No. of ordinary
value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB )
Balance at close of preceding month
4,106,663,000
1
4,106,663,000
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
4,106,663,000
1
4,106,663,000
2. Preference Shares (No preference shares were issued by the Company)
Stock code :
Description :
Nominal
value
Registered share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares (No other classes of shares were issued by the Company)
Stock code :
Description :
Nominal
value
Registered share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total registered share capital at the end of the month
(RMB) :
13,258,663,400
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1) A Shares
(2) H Shares
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
9,152,000,400
4,106,663,000
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
9,152,000,400
4,106,663,000
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
(No share options were issued by the Company)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(Note 1)
3.
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
(No warrants were issued by the Company)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
(No convertibles were issued by the
Company)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.