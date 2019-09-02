Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Coal Energy Company    601898   CNE100000957

CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY

(601898)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/02
5.08 CNY   +5.39%
05:30aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...
PU
08/25China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
08/23CHINA COAL ENERGY : Interim results announcement for...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Coal Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:30am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Date Submitted

02/09/2019

I. Movements in Registered Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

601898

(Shanghai

Stock

(1) Stock code : Exchange) Description :

A shares

Nominal

Registered share

No. of ordinary

value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

9,152,000,400

1

9,152,000,400

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

9,152,000,400

1

9,152,000,400

(2) Stock code : 01898

Description :

H shares

Nominal

Registered share

No. of ordinary

value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB )

Balance at close of preceding month

4,106,663,000

1

4,106,663,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

4,106,663,000

1

4,106,663,000

2. Preference Shares (No preference shares were issued by the Company)

Stock code :

Description :

Nominal

value

Registered share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares (No other classes of shares were issued by the Company)

Stock code :

Description :

Nominal

value

Registered share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total registered share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

13,258,663,400

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1) A Shares

(2) H Shares

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

9,152,000,400

4,106,663,000

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

9,152,000,400

4,106,663,000

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (No share options were issued by the Company)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed (No warrants were issued by the Company)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) (No convertibles were issued by the

Company)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Coal Energy Company Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:29:28 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
05:30aCHINA COAL ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...
PU
08/25China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
DJ
08/23CHINA COAL ENERGY : Interim results announcement for...
PU
08/15CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on the major produc...
PU
07/15CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on the major produc...
PU
07/03CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement poll results of the...
PU
06/28CHINA COAL ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...
PU
06/12CHINA COAL ENERGY : Announcement on the major produc...
PU
05/15CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED : - announcement on the major productive and o..
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 114 B
EBIT 2019 14 588 M
Net income 2019 6 350 M
Debt 2019 68 662 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 61 098 M
Chart CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
China Coal Energy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 4,82  CNY
Last Close Price 4,82  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Hua Niu President & Executive Director
Yan Jiang Li Chairman
Qiao Lin Chai Chief Financial Officer
Ke Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Tao Zhou Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.66%7 795
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.06%49 723
GLENCORE-18.67%38 795
COAL INDIA-23.26%15 913
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD19.62%12 440
YANZHOU COAL MINING CO LTD9.00%5 650
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group