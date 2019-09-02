China Coal Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer ...

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of ordinary

Balance at close of the month

Balance at close of preceding month

No. of ordinary

Name of Issuer

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

2. Preference Shares (No preference shares were issued by the Company)

Stock code : Description : Nominal value Registered share No. of preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares (No other classes of shares were issued by the Company)

Stock code : Description : Nominal value Registered share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month